Fire crews responded to a fire burning along the Yakima River near the 300 block of Parker Bridge Road around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Multiple trailers were involved in the blaze, according to posts made on Yakima County Fire District 5’s Facebook page.
Crew from Fires District 5, which covers much of the Lower Valley, were the first on the scene. Back-up crews from other parts of the Valley arrived around 2 p.m. as the fire continued to burn, the post said.
Fire District 5’s bulldozer was on the scene, the posts said. A Washington State Department of Natural Resources helicopter dropped water on the fire.
Fire District 5 urged people to avoid the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.