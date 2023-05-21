Fire crews responded to a fire burning along the Yakima River near the 300 block of Parker Bridge Road around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Multiple trailers were involved in the blaze, according to posts made on Yakima County Fire District 5’s Facebook page.

Crew from Fires District 5, which covers much of the Lower Valley, were the first on the scene. Back-up crews from other parts of the Valley arrived around 2 p.m. as the fire continued to burn, the post said.

Fire District 5’s bulldozer was on the scene, the posts said. A Washington State Department of Natural Resources helicopter dropped water on the fire.

Fire District 5 urged people to avoid the area.

Contact Vanessa Ontiveros at vontiveros@yakimaherald.com.

Tags

Education Reporter

Vanessa Ontiveros is the education reporter at the Yakima Herald-Republic. She grew up near Los Angeles but has happily made Yakima her new home. She is passionate about reporting stories that serve the community and highlight various aspects of the educational system.She also hosts a podcast that discusses local arts education, Yakima Arts Talk, available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. The daughter of two longtime public school teachers, she is always looking to include community voices in her work.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment