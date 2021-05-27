The fire danger rating will increase from low to moderate in the Upper and Lower Yakima areas, as well as from moderate to high in the Lower Basin, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.
That area stretches from Oregon nearly to U.S. Highway 2, covering Yakima and everything east as far as Walla Walla.
DNR will limit small debris disposal fires to a 4-foot diameter pile in most of Eastern Washington starting Friday, according to a press release.
A misdemeanor citation will be issued to anyone who fails to comply with a DNR burn restriction or doesn't follow the rules and conditions of their burn permits.