Discussions continue about a proposed joint operating arrangement between Virginia Mason in Seattle and CHI Franciscan in Tacoma, which would affect Virginia Mason Memorial in Yakima.
The nonprofit Virginia Mason Health System and CHI Franciscan — which is part of CommonSpirit Health — announced in July they have signed a memorandum of understanding to explore combining through a joint operating company. CHI Franciscan is a Catholic nonprofit health system that operates 10 hospitals in the state.
In Yakima, Virginia Mason Memorial affiliated with the Virginia Mason Health System in 2016. Because Memorial is part of the Virginia Mason system, negotiators intend for it to be a part of the joint operating agreement.
The city of Yakima had two hospitals until January, when Astria Health closed Regional hospital as part of Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Astria Health also operates hospitals in Sunnyside and Toppenish.
None of the communities covered by the Virginia Mason-CHI Franciscan potential merger falls within a public hospital district in Washington state. In public hospital districts, board members are publicly elected. Most of Washington state’s public hospital districts are in rural areas.
The potential consolidation has worried women’s health care, LGBTQ and end-of-life care advocates. Catholic health systems like CHI Franciscan are bound by the Ethical and Religious Directives for Catholic Health Care Services (ERDs), which limit some end-of-life and reproductive health care services, according to joint statement from 12 organizations issued soon after the potential merger was announced.
Those organizations included the American Civil Liberties Association of Washington, End of Life Washington and NARAL Pro-Choice Washington and GSBA: Washington’s LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce.
In a discussion broadcast on the ”State of Reform” website this week, CHI Franciscan CEO Ketul Patel and Virginia Mason CEO Gary Kaplan discussed the merger and its impact on services. Kaplan said Virginia Mason would continue to offer most of the same services it previously provided, with the exception of pregnancy termination and Death with Dignity care, which allows terminally ill adults to ask physicians for medication to die on their own terms.
Virginia Mason would remain a non-Catholic institution, he said. Kaplan said he hopes and anticipates his organization will continue to provide a full range of reproductive health care, family planning services and contraception to patients, along with a full range of LGBTQ services, including transgender services. He said he expects palliative sedation and other end-of-life approaches would be available.
CHI Franciscan and Virginia Mason have partnered in recent years on obstetric and women’s health, as well as a radiation oncology.
The Yakima Herald-Republic recently emailed questions related to the potential merger to Virginia Mason and CHI Franciscan. Here are the questions and responses.
• Would a merger between Virginia Mason and CHI Franciscan result in changes in services involving pregnancy terminations, reproductive health care and services provided under the Death with Dignity Act in Yakima? If so, what would the changes be?
As we work toward the definitive agreement, care would remain the same at Virginia Mason. Once we have reached a definitive agreement, some services related to reproductive health and physician-assisted death would no longer be provided at Virginia Mason Seattle Medical Center and Virginia Mason Memorial in Yakima.
The physician-patient relationship is private, and we expect physicians would exercise their professional judgment with patients and discuss all treatment options. If a patient seeks services we do not provide, then we would provide information about other providers.
Virginia Mason would ensure it does not cause CHI Franciscan to come out of compliance with the Ethical and Religious Directives (ERDs). This would only impact a small percentage of care Virginia Mason provides. Additional details are being determined as we work toward a final agreement and would be communicated should we reach a final agreement.
• Who are the current members of the Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital Association board of trustees?
Board members are David Hargreaves, Richard Martinez, Sarah Augustine, Dr. Kerry Harthcock, Cynthia Juarez, Dr. Stephen Rupp, James Young, Buffy Alegria, Sonia Rodriguez True, Bruce Heiser, Maribel Torres Jiménez, Gail Weaver and Carole Peet, hospital CEO.
• How many people are on the Virginia Mason Health System board of directors and who are they? Are there representatives from Memorial on that board?
There are 19 people on the Virginia Mason Health System board, including two people with Yakima connections: Jim Berg with Yakima law firm Larson Berg & Perkins and Duane Rossman, who was the area general manager for Weyerhaeuser in Yakima and Moses Lake for 37 years. They both previously served on the Virginia Mason Memorial board.
• How will both boards fit into the decision making process for the Virginia Mason-CHI Franciscan merger? Will they have a say?
The organizations have been engaged in evaluation and planning and hope to finalize that process by the end of 2020. The final agreement will be approved by both the CHI Franciscan and Virginia Mason boards.
• What changes could be anticipated for governance in Yakima with a VM-CHI Franciscan merger?
“While there is much to be determined in the coming months as we transition, we are aligned on the vision and the strategy to achieve it. At this time, trustees will continue in their current roles. Any changes as a result of (joint operating company) formation would be determined as the two organizations go through integration planning and implementation,” the entities said in a statement.
Joanna Markell contributed reporting.