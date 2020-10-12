A dinner fundraiser supporting the Grand Columbia Boy Scouts of America will be held later this month in Sunnyside and Union Gap.
The Grand Columbia Tailgate for Scouts fundraiser consists of dinner boxes containing a pork or turkey croissant sandwich, chips, cookie and a beverage. They’re $10 each.
The fundraiser will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Sunnyside Eagles at 100 South Hill Road, Sunnyside.
On Oct. 22, the fundraiser moves to the Sears parking lot at the Valley Mall in Union gap and will be held at the same time.
Heath guidelines pertaining to COVID-19 will be followed and masks must be worn by those picking up meals.
Donations can be made at the Grand Columbia website at www.grandcolumbia.org. Donations also can be mailed to 12 N. 10th Ave., Yakima, WA 98902. All proceeds support local Boy Scouts.