Artists perform at Dia de los Muertos Community Celebration Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 17 and 18, 2020, at Mighty Tieton, Wash.

Downtown display of ofrendas

The annual Yakima-Morelia Sister City Association altar exhibit in downtown Yakima will be on display from Oct. 26 through Nov. 7 at 16 N. Third St.

It will be more subdued this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Clara Eustis, who coordinates the exhibit, has said it won't be open for people to walk through as usual, but will be visible from the sidewalk outside.