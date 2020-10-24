Fulgencio Lazo usually works closely with community volunteers when he creates his tapete, or sand painting, inside the Mighty Tieton Warehouse for the annual Dia de los Muertos Community Celebration.
Things will be different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Lazo, an Oaxacan artist whose studio is in Seattle, wanted to return to Tieton as he has for more than 10 years.
This time, though, only his wife and other family members helped him. They formed the large shallow disc of damp sand on a sheet of plastic on the floor, traced and defined the designs within it and carefully sifted several brightly colored powdered paints to create the artwork.
After Lazo sketches his design, it takes the group about 20 hours over two days to complete it. This year’s design features a circle representing the world, with the virus in the center. Marigolds and skeletons fleshed out with powdered paint fill the space between the center circle and the edge of the tapete.
“There are different layers of color,” he said.
Despite restrictions in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, it’s important to celebrate this beautiful tradition, Lazo said, and remember and honor loved ones who have died. That includes many more people lost this year because of the pandemic.
“The main thing is trying to honor those people who died of COVID,” he said.
A monthlong free community celebration in Tieton starts Saturday, with COVID-19 precautions in place. It is a gallery exhibit this year rather than a large gathering, with groups of no more than five visitors at a time. Masks and social distancing will be required.
Along with the tapete, the large memorial altar, or ofrenda, remembering and honoring people who have died is decorated, though people can still contribute photos of their loved ones through Nov. 11. The community altar open to anyone, and organizers have sent out a special invitation to family and friends of missing and murdered Indigenous people. Email Rosie Saldaña at rosie@tietonarts.org for more information or to participate.
Also Saturday, there will be “to-go” craft activities and the Dos Fridas installation, which brings to life the Frida Kahlo painting “Dos Fridas” with models who pose in place with lighting effects and attention to detail. Virtual performances by the Upper Valley Association of Dancing Horses and Grupo La Esperanza, the young Aztec dancing group from Wapato.
Saturday’s activities are from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mighty Tieton Warehouse, 608 Wisconsin Ave. After Saturday, the exhibit will be open noon to 3 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and by appointment through Nov. 22.
New Catrina
Esmerelda Manjarrez is the new Catrina, and will be hosting the virtual programming. Aurora Peña-Torres, a native of Mexico City who moved to Yakima in the winter of 1999, said farewell in 2019 after portraying La Catrina in the Yakima Valley for 19 years.
La Catrina is a character created by famous Mexican artist José Guadalupe Posada in 1910 and a beloved icon of the Day of the Dead in Mexico.
Virtual performances will be presented throughout October and November. Visit tietonarts.org and the Mighty Tieton Facebook page for more information and updates.