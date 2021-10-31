TIETON — Art exhibits, a parade featuring dancing horses and a mariachi band, and traditional musicians and dancers were only part of the attraction at the Dia de los Muertos celebration Sunday afternoon in Tieton.
The other part? Being able to enjoy it all in person, as opposed to the virtual events that became necessary over the past 18 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sure, masks were worn, social distancing was encouraged and COVID vaccines and booster shots were available, but the 700-plus attendees of Sunday’s Dia de los Muertos activities inside and outside the Mighty Tieton Warehouse mostly enjoyed participating and learning about the traditional Latin American celebration.
“Look around — it’s busier this year than it’s ever been, because people are anxious to do something and enjoy in-person events after the last year,” said Raul Sanchez, a Seattle-area poet who has participated in the LitFuse Workshop and Dia de los Muertos events in Tieton.
Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is observed annually on Nov. 1-2 by millions of people in the United States and Latin America. The holiday has its origins in the traditions of Mexico’s Indigenous peoples, and upon arrival of the Spanish in the New World it became tied to the Catholic celebrations of All Saints Day and All Souls Day.
Sanchez stood near an ofrenda, or traditional altar, which Mexican people use to honor their loved ones who have died, and he discussed the skeleton-themed artwork of Jose Guadalupe Posada, which many associate with Dia de los Muertos.
He believes events like the one in Tieton on Sunday are a chance to educate both young and older residents of the Yakima area about the Mexican cultural traditions that surround the holiday.
“When we collaborate, when we combine literature, poetry, music and artwork, we make it bigger and better,” Sanchez said.
The event, sponsored by the Tieton Arts and Humanities group, is in its 11th year and runs through Nov. 21. It began Sunday with a day full of performances, food and other vendors, and an art exhibition.
The centerpiece of the latter was a large sand painting by Oaxacan artist Fulgencio Lazo, which covered much of the floor in a large room filled with artwork.
Next door, contemporary and traditional altars, sugar skull displays and paper marigolds adorned a stage area featuring performances by Ballet Folkloric from A.C. Davis High School, the Yakama Nation Little Swan Dancers, and the Sounds of the Past, a musical group from Portland featuring traditional Mexican instruments and Aztec dancers.
A large skeleton sculpture created by Cindy Lemus, Rosie Saldana and Carlos Prada greeted guests as they arrived at the Mighty Tieton Warehouse. And attendees enjoyed a parade around Tieton Square featuring the Mariachi Mexico band and a dozen dancing horses, organized by Jose Muniz, with the city of Tieton maintenance department.
Saldana, who helped coordinate the free event, was pleased with the turnout, which stood at more than 700 about midway through Sunday afternoon.
“We weren’t sure what to expect, coming off last year, but I think we did pretty well,” Saldana said. “I think people have been waiting for something fun to do, and this was a chance for them to come out and be part of something fun.”
Last year, the art gallery exhibitions were open to the public, but most of the performances moved online due to the pandemic.
This year, the community altar will remain up through Nov. 21, and visitors may view it and place mementos on it related to their own loved ones the next three Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, said Amber Knox, executive director of Tieton Arts and Humanities.
The Aztec dancers will return for a 1 p.m. performance on Saturday, Nov. 6; and Jake Prendez will speak from 1-2:30 p.m. Nov. 13 on “The Art of Rebellion: Social Justice and Chicana/Chicano Visual Arts.” Both free events will be presented primarily in Spanish, with English translation available on request.
For more information, visit www.tietonarts.org.
