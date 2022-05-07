UNION GAP — As housing developer Byron Borton sees it, Union Gap has many ingredients of a successful, growing community: retail and commercial activity, the jobs that go with it, and highway access to other parts of the Yakima Valley.
Now the city needs more housing options, and Borton hopes to provide some through Goodman Place, a 372-apartment, 54-town house project recently approved by Union Gap officials. The project is expected to house more than 800 people.
“I think this will be a very good fit for Union Gap,” Borton said of the project, planned just north of Costco off Valley Mall Boulevard.
“There’s a lot of retail and commercial activity already there, and more planned. The freeway access via Valley Mall Boulevard is tremendous … it’s a great spot,” he told the Yakima Herald-Republic on Friday, May 6, 2022.
Borton, who has built and is building other residential developments such as The Lodges in West Yakima and Powerhouse Flats near Fred Meyer, said Union Gap is an underserved housing market.
His comments echoed what Dennis Henne, the city’s community development director, said at last month’s state transportation commission meeting in Union Gap. Henne and Union Gap Mayor John Hodkinson discussed how the city’s population of roughly 7,000 swells to 25,000 to 30,000 people each work day as employees arrive for retail and industrial jobs.
While Henne said the commercial development is welcome, the community would like to boost its housing stock, and the recently approved Goodman Place is a step in that direction.
The development, proposed by Falcon Ridge Investments, would occupy a 26.33-acre parcel just north of Valley Mall Boulevard, near McKinney Glass. It is west of Longfibre Road, east of Rock Avenue and south of Whitman Street.
Union Gap Hearing Examiner Gary Cuillier he approved the project in an April 12 decision after a public hearing on March 29. The approval included conditions regarding sewer flow distribution and traffic impact.
Traffic
Access to the property would be an extension of Walla Walla Street along its south edge, connecting to Valley Mall Boulevard via Goodman Road. The road would be built within its existing right-of-way to Longfibre Road, according to the developer’s proposal.
Yakima City Engineer Bill Preston testified at the public hearing that although the city supports the development, it is concerned about the expected increase in traffic at its Longfibre Road and Washington Avenue intersection, located directly northeast of the Goodman Place proposal.
Preston said residents traveling north from the new development will use Longfibre, a two-lane road without curbs or sidewalks, to access Washington Avenue, an intersection currently controlled with only a stop sign on Longfibre. Packaging producer WestRock Company operates a 200,000-square-foot facility at 2001 Longfibre Road, just south of Washington Avenue.
The hearing examiner’s decision noted that Union Gap and Yakima officials will work with Borton to address potential improvements warranted by the increase in traffic.
“Although not required, the developer has agreed to contribute $100,000 toward intersection improvements at Washington Avenue and Longfibre Road,” Preston wrote in an email to the Yakima Herald-Republic. “The specific improvement has not yet been determined.”
Other conclusions reached by hearing examiner Cuillier include a recommendation for two sewer lines going to the Valley Mall Boulevard main, and a recommendation that two public transit shelters be provided at approved transit stops in and around the development.
Built in five phases
Borton said Goodman Place will be built in five phases, with grading and other site work scheduled to start this fall. Buildings will “start going vertical” in spring of 2023, Borton said, with between 100-150 apartments and a few town houses built in the first phase of development.
The apartments will feature 8- to 9-foot ceilings, granite countertops in the kitchen and other high-end finishes, with access to heated pools and a community gym building, he said.
“It is going to look very similar to The Lodges in the West Valley, near Walmart, which we finished last year,” Borton said.
He credited Henne and his team at Union Gap City Hall for their help in a fairly smooth approval and planning process.
“This should be a win-win for everybody,” Borton said. “There’s a healthy demand for quality apartments in the valley that aren’t outrageously expensive.”
