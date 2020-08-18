Community members have voiced concerns regarding a proposed man-made surf park north of Moxee, including one person who filed a formal protest with the state Department of Ecology.
Earlier this month, Joey Lawrence and Mike Roy announced plans to convert an 80-acre parcel near the intersection of Normal Road and Reed Lane into Surf Barreled, a $30 million surf park with 25 cabins and an RV park.
As part of the development process, Lawrence and Roy of Roy Farms must secure approvals from Ecology for a water transfer and a reservoir permit.
They are seeking a transfer that would convert the use of 75-acre-feet of water on the property from agricultural to year-round recreational. Lawrence and Roy are also seeking a permit that would allow them to store up to 25-acre-feet of water annually.
David Turner, who described himself as the vice president of a landowners association of property bordering the surf park, filed the formal protest with Ecology on Aug. 6.
Turner voiced concern with the park’s desire to build a new deep well and reservoir, according to his protest letter, which was provided by Ecology at the Yakima Herald-Republic’s request.
“There is a lack of water in this area,” Turner wrote. “Many of our landowners have had wells dry up.”
Turner also voiced concern about commercial use in the middle of an area that is primarily agricultural.
“All of us that own property near the proposed site brought property knowing we would not have a commercial business nearby,” he wrote.
Residents have until Monday, Aug. 24, to file a formal protest, also known as an objection, with Ecology, as Turner did. Filing a protest requires a $50 fee.
Those who file a formal protest, including Turner, now will receive all documentation related to any decision made by Ecology or the Yakima County Water Conservancy Board, which is doing the initial review of the water transfer request.
The board will make a recommendation to the state Department of Ecology, which will make the final decision.
Ecology has received letters both supporting and opposing the project, said spokeswoman Joye Redfield-Wilder.
Concerns and other comments about the water transfer request can also be sent to the Yakima County Water Conservancy Board, said Sylvia Cervantes, the board’s clerk. The board has already received several comments of concern.
The review by the county board should take several months, Cervantes said.
“If we get it through this year, it will be surprising,” Cervantes said. “But we might.”
Once the board makes its recommendation, Ecology has 45 days to either affirm, reject or reverse it. A 30-day-
appeal period to the board for Ecology’s order will follow.
Lawrence, in a phone interview with the Yakima Herald-Republic, said he is aware of the concerns voiced by Turner and other neighbors.
He emphasized that the park is using an existing water right on the property, which allows for the withdrawal of up to 530 acre-feet of water a year. Roy Farms has agreed to accommodate the water use for the surf park by adjusting its orchard growing in the area, he said.
Lawrence also said that while a new domestic well is planned, the well would draw from the 75-acre-feet water supply.
“No net new water is coming out of the ground,” he said.
Besides the issue of water supply, neighbors had also voiced concerns about proximity to homes and increased traffic, Lawrence said.
Lawrence said the surf park will not be a water park. Instead, people should see it as a summer version of a ski resort.
As for proximity, Lawrence said that the closest home to the proposed site is about a quarter-mile away.
A traffic study is also in the works, he said.
Surf Barreled’s audience will be those who surf or want to learn to surf rather than big groups seeking entertainment, he said. Also, the use of the park will be based on one-hour reservations, and there isn’t an option for all-day use.
“We’re not going to be a Great Wolf Lodge or Wild Waves,” he said.
The goal is to provide a place where surfers can practice, Lawrence said.
“We’re after people who are true suffers or aspirational surfers,” Lawrence said, noting plans to integrate the park’s design with the surrounding agricultural environment.
While the request is for year-round water use, the surf park would operate from April to October, Lawrence said. The use will be significantly reduced in the offseason, but water is still needed to operate bathrooms and other amenities for employees working in the offseason.
Lawrence hopes the park will open in 2023.
The water transfer request will be again on the agenda of the Yakima County Water Conservancy Board, which meets on the first Thursday of the month. The board’s next meeting, which will be conducted virtually, is Sept. 3. For an agenda and information on accessing the meeting, contact Cervantes at 509-388-4589.