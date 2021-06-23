The State Fair Park organization on Tuesday announced details of its upcoming Fourth of July celebration, including the live music lineup, beer garden hours and other activities.
The celebration begins Friday, July 2, with a carnival in the south parking lot at State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave. The carnival is open 2-10 p.m. that day and noon-10 p.m. July 3 and 4. Ride tickets and all-day ride wristbands can be purchased on site.
Sunday, July 4 is the big day, with activities beginning at 10 a.m. and continuing through the beginning of the fireworks display at 10 p.m. There will be 12 food vendors, a kids zone with free face painting and activities, a beer garden from 3 to 9 p.m. and cornhole demonstrations.
Live music begins at 5 p.m. and lasts until the fireworks start. The lineup includes past winners of the Yakima AppleJam Battle of the Bands, a competition that in recent years had provided Fourth of July entertainment. Arissa Connel, Jaden Garza, Bad Habit, Jayleigh Ann & The Lost Boys, and The Chase Craig Band are scheduled to perform.
Admission and parking are free. There will also be free shuttle service from three locations: The Eisenhower High School parking lot off of Tieton Drive, the Gateway Shopping Center on Fair Avenue, and Wide Hollow Elementary School. Pickup goes from 3:30 to 9:30 p.m. with return trips from 10:30 p.m. to midnight.
The event is funded by the city of Yakima and Yakima County.
“This year’s Fourth of July celebration is the new beginning of a Yakima County community tradition. Working together, this will be the best one yet," County Commissioner Ron Anderson said in the news release announcing the event lineup.
Yakima Mayor Patricia Byers struck a similar tone.
“We have so much to celebrate this year as we together are moving out of COVID and move into a summer full of opportunity," she said in the release.