Despite the recent heatwave and record-shattering temperatures, water supply is still healthy in the Yakima Basin and farmers are expected to receive a full allocation.
The Valley saw slightly more than average precipitation in June, and the mountain snowpack and reservoir supply have held strong, the Bureau of Reclamation announced Wednesday morning.
“We welcomed slightly above average precipitation in June after three consecutive months with well below average precipitation. The above average snowpack and June precipitation contributed to above normal reservoir storage, which should provide sufficient supply for all the users,” Yakima Project River Operations supervisor Chuck Garner said in a news release.
Precipitation mostly occurred in the Cascades in early June while the Valley floor remained mostly dry, said National Weather Service hydrologist Marilyn Lohman.
The recent water supply forecast is based on river flows, mountain snowpack and reservoir storage as of July 1. Weather conditions can impact runoff and water supply as the irrigation season moves forward, making continued monitoring important, Garner said.
“While the Yakima basin has a better water supply than many other basins in the West, the forecast indicates a hotter and drier than normal summer. Therefore, we will continue to manage the water carefully,” he said.
Reclamation will provide monthly water supply updates at least through July. Updates are available online.