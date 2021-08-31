Activity at the Schneider Springs Fire northwest of Naches increased Tuesday with wind gusts up to 30 mph, fire information officer Kate White said.
The wind was expected to test containment lines, especially to the south, but the fire perimeter held, White said.
Activity at the Schneider Springs Fire northwest of Naches increased Monday, but the fire did not make any significant runs despite gusty winds, according to a morning update from the fire incident team.
The fire was at 82,222 acres Tuesday morning, an overnight increase of nearly 1,400 acres. There were 826 people assigned to the fire, which remained at 8% containment, the fire report said.
A red flag fire warning Monday in eastern Washington signaled high temperatures, low humidity levels and stronger winds. Firefighters worked against wind gusts that measured up to 30 mph, the fire report said.
White said lower temperatures are on the way, but strong winds will continue Wednesday.
Smoke levels in Yakima ranged from light to moderate Tuesday. Smoke was expected to settle in valleys south of the fire Tuesday into Wednesday, according to the smoke outlook.
Evacuations
Evacuation levels were reduced Monday, allowing more people to return to their homes.
The Bumping River Road area dropped from Level 3 (go now) to a Level 2 (get set). The area from Highway 12 and State Route 410 to Bumping River Road was lowered from a Level 2 to a Level 1 (be ready).
The area from Highway 12 west to Tieton Reservoir Road remains at Level 1.
Containment lines
Firefighters held all containment lines Tuesday on the southeastern edge of the fire north of Bethel Ridge, information officer White said. The fire had moved south into the Little Rattlesnake drainage Monday, and there was a firing operation along Bethel Ridge last week.
Engines continued patrolling the northern edge of the fire along Bumping River Road Tuesday. Crews and bulldozers worked on a new indirect containment line to the northeast.
“This new indirect line will be easier for firefighters to hold and protect Cliffdell and surrounding communities and private property to the south,” the report said.
The line will be constructed in more moderate terrain and will provide firefighters easier access on that edge of the fire.
Crews also scouted parts of the William O. Douglas Wilderness on Tuesday, White said. The area had been previously difficult to reach because there were no main roads or access points.
This story has been updated with new information.