You might not be able to find chlorine for your backyard pool this month due to a statewide chlorine shortage, but Yakima public pools will be open for the summer.
That's not the case in Prosser, however.
In a June 15 news release, the city of Prosser said that Oxarc, which produces over 90% of the state’s chlorine supply, experienced a malfunction at its production plant.
Yakima Valley public pools and drinking water treatment plants won't be affected by the chlorine shortage. But the Prosser Aquatic Center and Kennewick’s Civic Center Splash pool remain closed.
Prosser, about 50 miles southeast of Yakima, is using its available chlorine for drinking water treatment and wastewater processing, delaying the opening of the public pool, according to the city's news release.
Franklin Pool and Lions Pool in Yakima will not be affected, said Jason Zeller, the city's recreation program supervisor.
Oxarc manufactures low-pressure chlorine, meaning it’s safe for anyone to use and is readily available at Walmarts and other local stores, Zeller said. The low-pressure chlorine comes in liquid or tablets.
“That kind of chlorine is basically what every residential pool in the Valley uses and there are thousands of backyard pools that utilize that kind of chlorine,” he said. “That’s the shortage you’re seeing.”
A different type of chlorine is used in Yakima’s Franklin Pool and Lions Pool. Since Zeller is a certified pool operator, he uses high-pressure chlorine in the form of briquettes for the public pools.
The city of Yakima gets its briquette chlorine from Aquatic Specialties in Seattle, which has not experienced interruptions in its production, Zeller said.
Yakima YMCA
The Yakima YMCA is also not expecting to be affected by the chlorine shortage since it sources its liquid chlorine from North Star Chemical, said Bob Romero, Yakima YMCA director.
“We have bulk chlorine and (North Star Chemical) has let us know that while deliveries will be smaller, we have adequate supply to get through,” Romero said.
Romero said the chlorine shortage from Oxarc sounds like a short-term problem and most pools don't anticipate it lasting through the end of summer.
Sunnyside Pool
The Grandview seasonal pool in Sunnyside opened June 14 and does not anticipate any interruptions due to the chlorine shortage, said Sunnyside City Manager Martin Casey.
The Grandview public pool uses chlorine in puck tablet form from a supplier that has not been affected by the shortage. Sunnyside purchased enough chlorine for four weeks of operation in early May and is expecting another supply to arrive this week, Casey said.
Sunnyside is planning to continue operating the pool through mid-August.
Drinking water
Yakima’s drinking water will not be affected since the city’s water facilities use ultraviolet cleaning instead of chlorine, said Dave Brown, assistant public works director for the city of Yakima.
The Department of Health announced last week that drinking water throughout Washington remains clean and safe despite the chlorine shortage.
But Oregon has asked residents to limit their outdoor use of water, and some communities have urged people to conserve water, The Seattle Times reported.