A 65-year-old man was killed when his motorized scooter was hit by a pickup truck owned by the town of Naches.
The scooter turned into the path of the pickup at the intersection of Sinclair Avenue and East Second Street around 2:40 p.m. Thursday, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said the scooter’s driver was taken to Virginia Mason Memorial hospital, where he died, the release said. The pickup was driven by a 45-year-old man employed by the town, the release said.
The sheriff’s traffic unit is investigating the crash, and the drivers’ names are being withheld pending notification of family members, the release said.