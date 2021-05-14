Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man who fled after crashing his vehicle Friday morning.
Deputies and firefighters from Yakima County Fire District 5 were called to the intersection of Yakima Valley Highway and North Granger Road for a one-vehicle crash around 8:40 a.m., according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.
Witnesses told deputies that the vehicle hit a power pole, shearing it off at ground level. and then rolled onto its side. They said the driver got out and was picked up by a woman in another vehicle, the release said, and the wrecked vehicle caught fire.
It is not known if the driver was injured in the crash, officials said. There were no other people in the car, the release said.
The sheriff’s traffic unit is investigating the crash. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call sheriff’s office at 509-574-2500 or Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-248-9980. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.crimestoppersyakco.org.