Yakima County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a Monday night head-on collision outside Selah that sent at least two people — one a newborn — to the hospital with serious injuries, said spokesman Casey Schilperoort.
The crash occurred about 5 p.m. near the intersection of North Wenas and Gibson roads, Schilperoort said.
Additional information was not immediately available, he said.
This story will be updated.
