It was the end of summer 2019 when photographer Pablo Allison set foot in Yakima for the first time. Born in England, Allison grew up in Mexico and became interested in migration, which he has documented throughout Central America and at the United States’ southern border.
For one of his projects, La Luz de la Bestia, or the Light of the Beast, he planned to cross much of North America by freight train and photograph its landscape. But Allison did not come to the Yakima Valley by train.
He came to Yakima as a passenger on a bus, detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. Allison was one of more than 9,000 detainees who passed through the Yakima Air Terminal since the flights started three years ago, according to records from the Yakima Immigrant Response Network.
Shackled at his wrists and ankles, Allison was transported by ICE from what is now known as the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma to El Paso, Texas, where he would be deported to Mexico.
Though his stay in Yakima was brief — a manacled walk from a bus to a plane — he remembers seeing volunteers with Yakima Immigrant Response Network, who have been tracking ICE flights since they began in May 2019.
“I remember getting off the bus, which is alongside all the other prisoners. We were lined up to get on the plane. At a distance, I noticed 10 people to my left carrying placards and a flag,” Allison said. “I remember people that were in the queue with me telling me or just murmuring among themselves that those guys were bad and they were celebrating the deportation of the people. I looked carefully at them and I noticed that (the signs) said ‘No borders’ and ‘We are with you’ and ‘We stand in solidarity.’
“I said to the dudes around me, ‘No, no, no, those guys are there to support all of you.’ At that point, I was just shedding tears. What ran through my mind was, ‘How amazing.’ These guys, that had no clue who they were, were standing in the cold. They couldn’t do anything about it, but they were there to show that not everyone, that some people gave a shit.”
A storyteller stopped at the border
Allison is familiar with migration in Central America. He has worked for Amnesty International and continues to operate independently as a storyteller and photographer. He said in his experience, the global flow of people has increased in the past two decades. He said migrants are coming from around the world, accessing information through social media and the internet. He’s talked to people making the journey north through the Darién Gap, Central America and the Caribbean to the United States.
“My work is photography and I focus primarily, if not specifically, on the flow of migration from Central America, through Mexico, to the United States,” Allison said. “I had to turn my camera towards the people ... on trains and walking on the motorways. Then, from that first journey in 2017, I just carried on covering the situation from an individual perspective.”
After obtaining a visa and entering the United States for an exhibition of his work in spring 2019, Allison traveled to Mexico for the Light of the Beast. He planned to follow migrants by freight trains through Mexico, the U.S. and across Canada, crossing borders legally and taking photos of the journey.
Allison traveled with other migrants, documenting their odyssey northward. He entered the U.S. in late May using the three-month visa he had received earlier in the year. Those three months ran out while he was still in the U.S. — the visa was only valid for three months after its beginning date — and Allison was stopped by Canadian authorities on his way to Vancouver.
“I believe, because this is not confirmed, this is all a suspicion of mine, they must have seen that I overstayed my visa in the United States,” Allison said. “I wasn’t aware of that, by the way.”
Canadian authorities “decided to ask me to sign a voluntary departure form, for which they said they would give me a copy of the document I was signing, which I never received. They then passed me onto U.S. authorities,” Allison said. “After hours of being on the border, I explained the situation, they tried to explain to me what was going on. I didn’t get it, I was tired. I never thought that would lead into what was next.”
Allison had not been told that his visa was set to expire, and the U.S. officer had not stamped his passport when he entered the U.S., further complicating matters. Eventually he was detained and handcuffed.
“I was driven in a Homeland Security van all the way to what ended up being a prison/detention center. That’s the reason why I ended up in detention. Never in my life, I thought … that I would have ended up in this place,” Allison said.
A decision to put someone into custody is made on a case-by-case basis and follows directions from the Department of Homeland Security or the Executive Office of Immigration Review, according to a statement ICE sent to the Yakima Herald-Republic. Removal proceedings are often administered by federal immigration judges. Officials consider the individual merits and factors of each case, the statement from ICE said.
“Prior to removing anyone from the U.S., ICE conducts a thorough review of their case to ensure that due process has been afforded and that they are not eligible for any additional form of relief at the time of removal,” the ICE statement said.
Allison said he was tagged for expedited removal, a process in which DHS can deport certain individuals without a hearing, he said.
Detention in the Northwest
Allison spent a month in the NWIPC in Tacoma.
“It’s pretty much a prison. It looks like a prison, tastes like a prison, smells like a prison. It’s a prison, but they just call it a detention center,” Allison said. “There is a ground, not a playground, like the yard, where you go out. It has the double fence, it had everything.”
Allison described a small prison yard where detainees would spend time outdoors while armed guards looked on.
Protests have taken place inside and outside the NWIPC since 2019, when a protester was shot and killed after allegedly throwing incendiary devices over a fence. This year, almost 40 detainees launched a hunger strike, seeking parole and better conditions given the health risks posed by COVID-19.
“It’s crazy. The system makes you think that you’re not the prisoner and that you’re a detainee, but you feel like a prisoner,” he added. “The food was terrible most of the time. Five out of six times I, and many others, would chuck the food in the rubbish as soon as we got it. There were many instances where the food was full of insects or worms.”
ICE detention facilities adhere to federal detention standards, according to a statement, which includes medical and dental care. Those standards, which were updated in 2019, have nutritional and cleanliness requirements. ICE officials did not comment on allegations of poor food or dehumanizing conditions.
The NWIPC is run by The GEO Group, which has previously disputed claims of poor treatment of detainees.
Allison said there were people who had spent months, or even years, in those detention facilities.
“You just adjust, man. I feel like I ended up adjusting. I was there for almost a month. You pretty much just have to wait and see what happens to you. That’s pretty much how it felt,” Allison said. “I remember the case of two guys that were fighting their deportation that had been in that prison for over two years. They had spent their entire life in the United States and they were fighting deportation because the place that they were going to be deported to was not actually their country.”
The NWIPC could close in 2025 after the Washington Legislature passed a law banning private detention facilities. The GEO Group’s contract with ICE expires in 2025.
In the statement to the Yakima Herald-Republic, ICE said it would not speculate on future operations.
Expedited removal
After roughly a month in detention, Allison was transferred by bus and plane from NWIPC to El Paso for his final deportation to Mexico.
“It was probably about 50 people. We were removed from the different wings, they call them tanks, which is how they separate people depending on their classification,” Allison said. “We were locked in this holding cell waiting for the handcuffs and the cuffs on our legs and arms to be put on us, in cages. The whole process took a long, long time; it’s very dehumanizing.”
The bus, which is maintained and run by The GEO Group, a private security firm that contracts with ICE, crossed over Snoqualmie Pass and brought detainees to the Yakima Air Terminal. There, detainees brought up from the U.S. southern border for processing would board the bus while those departing the Pacific Northwest would step onto the plane.
Detainees are subject to pat-downs and shuffle between the buses and the plane with chains around their ankles. Allison described the plane trip as dehumanizing.
“I remember, they would throw the sandwiches at us. They would wake you up to go for a toilet if you wanted to go. It was really weird, a really weird feeling,” he said. “Strange that I have had the experience of traveling on a plane handcuffed, legs and arms.”
Yakima Immigrant Response Network
Initially, Allison didn’t know what the group of supporters at the airport was. Their interaction consisted of a few minutes of eye contact across the Yakima Air Terminal’s tarmac.
“I did some Googling and I then realized that these people had a name and an organization. At that point is when I decided to send them an email, just to acknowledge them, to acknowledge the work they did and for them to be aware of the fact that someone among this sea of human beings that are being deported every day took note of them,” Allison said. “Luckily, I got a response from them and it was beautiful to just connect.”
After making contact with YIRN, Allison later reached out to the Herald-Republic to share his story.
Allison was the first detainee who passed through the Yakima Air Terminal to connect with the organization, said Danielle Surkatty. She is a member of the network and has been monitoring the flights since they started.
“Everybody was really touched with his words,” Surkatty said. “One of the reasons we were there, besides documentation, and that was to show humanity to other people and to say ‘We see you, you’re not alone.’”
ICE moved the flights from King County to Yakima after fixed-base operators at Boeing Field, the companies on site that fuel planes and provide equipment like stairways, stopped servicing them following an executive order from King County Executive Dow Constantine.
Surkatty and a group of supporters used to rally at every flight, she said. They started out at the airport’s maintenance facility with permission from the airport director at the time but had to move to a parking lot outside of the facility during the pandemic.
There, volunteers recorded individuals getting on and off the plane, though they stopped shouting to support the detainees in consideration of surrounding businesses. Surkatty said the last flight YIRN observed was Aug. 10. 2021, before business owners asked them to leave. YIRN has worked with airport staff to keep track of detainees boarding and deplaning.
YIRN shares that data with other groups, like the University of Washington’s Center for Human Rights, the ACLU and Northwest Immigrant Rights Project. YIRN is one of the few groups that was able to observe ICE’s practices firsthand.
Surkatty said that the desire to show shared humanity with many people who are being removed from their families, communities and opportunities was tremendously important.
“To see when they notice us — they’re waving and smiling and yelling back at us — it was just really heartening to know as human beings we see each other,” she said. “I know what they’re doing to you, I know they’re taking you away from your family. I know that, I see it, I witness it.”
At the Yakima Air Terminal
Though YIRN volunteers have not been allowed to return to Yakima Air Terminal property, interim Airport Director Jaime Vera said staff at the Yakima Air Terminal have continued to keep count of detainees who get on and off the flights.
“We’ve had great communication with an immigration group that we work with,” Vera said. “We share those numbers with (YIRN).”
Airport staff also monitor the flights for airport safety, Vera said. They ensure no one is put in harm’s way at the airport. He added that the Yakima Air Terminal cannot discriminate and airport staff treat the ICE flights as they would most charter flights.
The city of Yakima runs the airport, and Yakima city spokesperson Randy Beehler said roughly 90% of its funding comes from the Federal Aviation Administration. Denying any airplane use of the airport could jeopardize that funding.
“We are what’s called an open public-use airport,” Beehler said. “If an airplane or pilot requests to land … we have to accommodate.”
In July 2019, the Yakima City Council voted 4-3 against a proposal that would have prohibited ICE flights. McCormick Air Center, a fixed-base operator at the Yakima Air Terminal, services the ICE flights.
Beehler said that airport staff are not responsible for detainees and ICE pays for airport services, which he estimated at $400 per flight. There is no contract in place with ICE, so Beehler said the city is unsure of the ICE flights’ future.
There is a lawsuit in King County regarding the rejection of ICE’s use of Boeing Field.
ICE said it will not comment on litigation or future operations in a statement to the Yakima Herald-Republic.
Recent trends
Fewer detainees are being transported through the Yakima airport these days, according to YIRN. More people have been coming in on the Yakima flights than leaving on them, the group’s numbers show. Yakima is getting one flight a week these days.
“(Previously) we had three flights a week. The numbers now are minor,” Surkatty said. “The numbers are pretty consistent that way.”
Surkatty and Allison are concerned that large quantities of money and resources were being used throughout the detention system. Surkatty said flights would travel between Yakima and Phoenix with as few as eight passengers.
The flights and bus rides are contracted through private companies iAero Airways and The GEO Group, respectively.
According to ICE, transfers between detention facilities vary on an individual basis.
“Any ICE decision to transfer detainees between and among nationwide facilities is based upon operational and mission needs,” an ICE spokesperson said. “Detainee transfers are not indicators of a final determination.”
After the fact
Allison was deported through El Paso, a place he’s visited in the past through his work documenting migration through El Paso and Ciudad Juarez, which lies just across the Rio Grande. This time, Allison viewed those same streets from the window of an ICE bus.
He received a five-year ban from the United States. He’s been back to the Mexican side of the border since his deportation, and Allison said he feels a sense of denial. The border is a fence in the sand, but beyond it is a place he cannot go. That feeling, and his experience in the detention system, have shaped his understanding of migrants’ stories.
“I never had envisioned or even thought of the idea of having a chapter in the work that I’ve done about the detention in the United States,” Allison explained. “Ironically, I ended up having to go through that process as a detainee to understand, in the end, what these people had told me they had gone through I had experienced myself.”
Now, he is trying to share that story, though Allison hopes to keep the focus on others. He said he’s unsure how his treatment, due to his skin color and accent, might have compared to others.
Allison published “The Detainee Handbook,” an account incorporating his sketches and writings from people he encountered in the detention system. He’s heard many stories of migrants being detained. He will continue to tell them.
“My work focuses primarily on the experiences that I’ve been able to share with people that have moved to the United States,” he said. “It’s more about the human connection with people and trying to understand their reasons, the people I’ve traveled with for five years, on and off.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.