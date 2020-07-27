Rallies are planned Thursday in Yakima and Selah in recognition of World Day Against Human Trafficking.
The rallies, hosted by volunteers with anti-trafficking organization Operation Underground Railroad, will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. in front of the Selah Civic Center, 216 S. First St., and from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the corner of 40th Avenue and Powerhouse Road in Yakima.
Participants are urged to bring water, masks and signs and wear blue, yellow or white T-shirts. The organizers ask that signs be designed to give voice to trafficked children, not to espouse political beliefs or conspiracy theories.