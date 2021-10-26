Sales of single-family homes and construction of everything from apartments to luxury houses continues to surge in Yakima County, according to recent statistics from several real estate and home-building associations.
A report issued earlier this month shows Yakima among the top five cities in the U.S. for an increase in single-family home construction permits between June 2020 and June 2021.
And home sales in Yakima increased 14.7% between September 2020 and September of this year, with the amount of year-to-date sales through September increasing 33.5%, from $594 million to $793 million, between 2020 and 2021.
Pent-up demand for new homes, the ability to work remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic, and historically low interest rates all are factors in the housing market boom, local real estate agents and real estate analysts said.
“There are not a lot of properties available for sale, so that tends to push the prices up,” said Kristi Wilbert, who tracks Yakima County home sales data through her “Headwaters: The Source” newsletter. “Demand is still high, and inventory remains low.”
Besides showing the increase in the number of home sales and the dollar amounts of home sales over the past year for Yakima County, Wilbert’s data shows 430 real estate transactions (commercial and residential) during September 2021. Of those, 348 were residential sales, totaling $116.6 million.
The Lower Valley
The boom in sales isn’t limited to the city of Yakima or nearby communities. The Lower Yakima Valley Association of Realtors, tracking home sales in Wapato, Toppenish, Zillah and points south in Yakima County, reported 65 homes sold during September 2021, compared to 39 homes sold in August and 42 homes sold in September 2020.
“That’s the largest number of homes sold in a month since 2018,” said Emmanuel Ochoa, communications and marketing director for the real estate association. “We’re hoping October will produce similar numbers. It’s a good time to be a seller.”
Sellers are certainly seeing healthy sales figures for their homes. Similar to the Headwaters report, the Lower Yakima Valley association reported a median sold price of $347,000 in September, compared to a $275,100 median sold price in September 2020 — a 26% increase over the past year.
Low interest rates have also fueled the home-buying surge. According to data tracked by Freddie Mac, the federal home loan mortgage corporation, the average rate for a 30-year home mortgage reached an all-time low of 2.65% in January 2021, and rates remained below 3% throughout August and September.
Those rates are a fraction of the double-digit interest rates attached to home loans in the late 1970s and early 1980s.
Who are the buyers?
So who’s buying these Yakima County homes? Anecdotally, many buyers are residents from the Portland area and the west side of Washington who are looking for a more affordable and less stressful way of life, said Candy Stump, a Realtor with Keller Williams Yakima Valley’s office.
“So many people are leaving the cities, and they’re seeking refuge from the cities, and the demand for homes here reflects that,” Stump said.
During the pandemic, people in Western Washington figured out they can work remotely from Yakima where there’s more sunshine and a slower pace of living, said James Young, director of the Washington Center for Real Estate Research at the University of Washington.
“It’s increasingly becoming difficult to buy a home in the Puget Sound region,” he said. “If (people) only have to be in the office two to three times a week, then (they are more willing to) take that two-hour commute to Yakima.”
Among nation’s busiest
A new report by Omnis Panels, a Chicago distributor of rain-screen panels, analyzed two years of U.S. Census Bureau data and found single-family home construction grew 102% in Yakima between June 2020 and June 2021.
The data, reported by Digital Third Coast, an internet marketing service based in Chicago, found there were 335 single-family home construction permits issued in Yakima during the first six months of 2021, compared to 166 permits issued between January and June 2020.
That placed Yakima fifth among 368 municipalities surveyed nationwide — behind Anchorage, Alaska; Brunswick, Ga.; Billings, Mont.; and Columbus, Ind. Across the U.S., single-family home permits increased 30% between June 2020 and June 2021, the report indicated.
The Yakima County home construction numbers were no surprise to Chelsea Snodgrass, executive officer of the Central Washington Home Builders Association.
“We’ve been behind on our inventory of homes since before the COVID pandemic,” Snodgrass said. “When we were shut down for a period of time, when we weren’t able to build (during the pandemic), it’s taken awhile to get back to a regular building schedule.
“In recent years, the demand has always been there,” she added. “Not just for single-family, but all levels of housing. Renters, starter homes, larger single-family homes … it isn’t just one particular price range. All levels of housing have been in high demand in Yakima.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.