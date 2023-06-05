Marta Martinez drives her car down the side of an old gravel road near downtown Wapato. Pebbles and dirt crunch under her tires as she pulls a U-turn and shifts her car into park. She is the last in a growing line of 100 or so cars, all waiting for the Sunrise Outreach Wapato Food Bank to open.
Though Martinez had been in that line before, it had been a while. Things changed in late February when the federal government cut Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits by nearly half for her and thousands of others in Yakima County. That marked the end of increased payments put in place by the government to ease the financial stress brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
For most of the pandemic, Martinez, through work and SNAP, was able to feed her three children herself with little issue.
“A few months ago, they started paying about half of what they were before,” Martinez said about her SNAP benefits. “It had an impact immediately. I’m pregnant and can’t work right now so things have been even harder for us. We were doing well before. We didn’t have any issues with food.”
Martinez is not alone. She is one of nearly 62,000 residents in Yakima County who receive SNAP benefits.
According to the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services, in February, the last month enhanced benefits were sent out, the average SNAP allotment per person was $269 per month. In April, that number dropped to $167.
Further, down the line of cars, Sharon Ruiz shared an almost identical story.
“I’m on food stamps. I don’t get that much,” she said. “I was getting about $260 but now I only get about $170. I’ve started going to food banks just to survive. I go here once a week and I also go to the new place they opened up on Fruitvale. It’s just my grandson and I so I have to make sure he’s fed.”
Ruiz said she’d been visiting food banks in the county on and off since early 2022. When her benefits were cut, she said food banks were the only way to make up for the decreased government benefits.
Michael Monoian, an administrator at the Sunrise Outreach food bank in Wapato, said he’s seen the effect of SNAP cuts reflected in the growing number of visitors recently.
At around 9:30 a.m., Monoian started making his final checks for the day. In a half hour, he and his team of volunteers would start distributing food to the growing line of cars.
Monoian said when the benefits were cut, he started seeing both new visitors and others like Martinez and Ruiz who avoided going to the food bank if not necessary. He said the number of new visitors has been growing every week.
“Last Tuesday we had 16 new people,” Monoian said. “And that’s on top of all the people returning. Every week we’re seeing about seven to 10 new people. Our first car got here before 7 o’clock. They know the lines are getting longer.”
This increased demand has put a strain on food banks across the county. Inside the Wapato food bank, an old train depot now used to store food, toys and clothes, things are starting to fall apart.
Both the cooler and freezer at the food bank are nearing the end of their lives. Monoian said they need replacement or major repairs. Both options would cost them thousands. The cost of fixing the freezer’s wiring alone is $1,300, he said.
Rooms where cans and boxes were once stacked to the ceiling now sit somewhat empty, with large gaps in between small stacks.
Ken Trainor, director of operations at Sunrise Outreach, said across the organization’s food banks in Yakima, Sunnyside, Mabton, Wapato, White Swan and Wiley City, the number of visitors has gone up by 40%.
He said there was a slight dip in demand in April when agricultural work in the county started, but the numbers jumped back up in May.
On top of a cut to SNAP benefits, Trainor said inflation and the rising price of almost everything in stores has forced people to make some tough decisions.
“You know, everyone has bills to pay,” Trainor said. “There is electricity and gas and different utilities. In the winter when it gets cold and people have to decide what bills to pay and which ones they can’t, they’re going to pay to keep their heat on rather than buy food if they can go to a food bank.”
Trainor said he’s met families whose benefits dropped from hundreds of dollars to double digits in February.
Ken Jones, an administrator for the Yakima Rotary Food Bank, said demand isn’t just high compared to the last few years. It’s at an all-time high.
“We did a drop in demand when COVID started and people started getting more benefits,” he said. “But things leveled out and we continued serving about 600 homes every week like we were before COVID. Now, the number of people in need is higher than it’s ever been. We’re giving food to over 800 households weekly now.”
Monoian said he saw a similar drop in use when enhanced COVID-19 benefits started early in the pandemic. He said before COVID, the food bank was distributing food to about 300 cars per week. That number dropped to 120 during the pandemic, but in the first few months of 2023 it started climbing to 130, then 150 and now closer to 170 and still growing.
State numbers show that prior to the pandemic, in February 2020, the total number of SNAP beneficiaries in Yakima County was about 52,000. Benefits sat at an average of $124 per person. With 10,000 more beneficiaries in 2023 and the price of food continuing to increase, food bank managers like Monoian, Trainor and Jones worry for the future.
“I think we have to prepare,” Jones said. “These cuts just came and it looks like with the debt ceiling deal more could come. The price of everything is getting higher and we’re seeing more people than we’ve ever seen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.