Supplies of rapid, at-home COVID tests have rapidly diminished locally and statewide, but the demand for testing has risen between Christmas and New Year's Day.
Statistics from the state Department of Health and local Yakima Health District officials show an increase in the number of residents being tested this week.
At Yakima County's three community testing sites, more than 1,100 people have been tested since Christmas — despite closures for the holiday weekend and a Yakima Valley SunDome basketball tournament.
There were 341 tests administered at the Yakima Valley College site on Wednesday alone, according to YHD's website, and the Sunnyside testing site has seen 335 visitors since Sunday. There were 444 tests administered at State Fair Park on Sunday and Monday. Numbers for the week weren't complete Thursday, so it is possible more tests were given at the sites.
Even with the limited data, this week's numbers outpace last week's testing at the three county sites, according to the YHD website.
"Testing demand has significantly increased in the last few days alone," said Stephanie Badillo-Sanchez, health district communications specialist, in a Wednesday email to the Yakima Herald-Republic.
"We encourage community members to get tested if they experience COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19," she added.
Data regarding how many positive test results were recorded this week at the three county testing sites was not available, Badillo-Sanchez said.
The health district reported 206 new COVID-19 cases in Yakima County on Thursday, 144 on Wednesday, 84 Tuesday and 80 Monday. That's up from daily counts in the 30s in mid-December.
Testing and vaccines
Testing and vaccine resources are limited across the state and in Yakima County. Winter weather and high demand have played a factor, according to Lacy Fehrenbach, the state Department of Health deputy secretary for COVID-19 response. Some local sites have adjusted hours or had closures because of the holidays.
“If people want a vaccine, we want them to be able to access one, and if they need a test, we want them to the greatest extent possible to be able to be tested in a timely manner,” Fehrenbach said in a news conference Thursday.
Fehrenbach said the state Department of Health does not currently have a plan to open a mass vaccination site in Eastern Washington. The Department of Health is monitoring the supply and demand for vaccines, boosters and testing all across the state, she said, and is working with local public health departments.
At-home tests are also in demand. The online supply for free, at-home, rapid tests in Yakima County has been exhausted.
"The Say Yes! COVID Test program was a great resource for our community," Badillo-Sanchez said. "However, as the program has ended and the supplies have been exhausted, we are unable to receive more free at-home test kits."
Omicron
COVID-19 cases have spiked statewide, but the state Department of Health said it is too early to tell how much of the increase is due to the omicron variant. State epidemiologists agree that the prevalence of omicron is increasing and is likely the dominant COVID-19 strain in Washington, according to a DOH press release.
The health department is sampling COVID-19 tests from across the state to understand the prevalence of omicron outside of high-population areas, the release said.
Results from earlier state tests showed a handful of omicron cases in Yakima County, Badillo-Sanchez said.
"Last week we reported three cases of the omicron variant in our county," she said. "We do expect there to be more cases, which is why it is so important to continue following public health recommendations, such as getting vaccinated, wearing a mask, social distancing and getting tested to reduce the spread of the virus."
Information on the prevalence of the omicron variant is based on positive COVID-19 PCR tests, state Chief Science Officer Dr. Tao Kwan-Gett said during the news conference. There is no way to genotype at-home test samples, he said.
“It’s going to be an increasing challenge to have accurate case counts as the proportion of tests that are done at home goes up,” Kwan-Gett said.
Upgrade your mask
He and Fehrenbach both emphasized the importance of wearing a mask in indoor public spaces. The omicron variant spreads more easily than the original COVID-19 strain, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The omicron variant also has more of an ability to aerosolize and escape regular surgical masks, Kwan-Gett said.
Better-quality masks, such as N95 masks, or better-fitting masks should be worn, he and Fehrenbach said. People can also wear two surgical or cloth masks to reduce the gaps where aerosolized particles could enter, Kwan-Gett said.
