Drivers traveling State Route 821 through the Yakima River Canyon on Saturday should be prepared for long delays during the annual Eaton family cattle drive.
The cattle drive is planned from approximately 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will take at least one lane of the highway, the state Department of Transportation announced Monday. The family and friends will move about 200 head of cattle that day.
Drivers are encouraged to use Interstate 82 between Yakima and Ellensburg to avoid delays.
It begins near the Roza Recreational Site and travels six miles north to the Eaton Ranch. The cattle will get to the highway sometime between 9:30 and 10 a.m., or possibly a little earlier than that, then will head to the Big Pines campground and might stop a bit there, John Eaton said.
The annual cattle drive attracts onlookers and that's expected again, but they just need to be mindful of all involved — including the animals.
People are welcome to watch, "if they'll just park off to the edge so they don't spook the cows," he said.