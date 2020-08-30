End of Life Washington

End of Life Washington, a nonprofit that helps people locate and access Death with Dignity services, is based on Mercer Island. It maintains a database of physicians who are wiling to participate and volunteers who can help start the process.

Call 206-256-1636, email info@endoflifewa.org or visit endoflifewa.org.

Linda Estes is no longer affiliated with End of Life Washington but is willing to answer questions on a person-to-person basis. Her email is lestes0330@gmail.com.