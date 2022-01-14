SUNNYSIDE – City council member Dean Broersma was unanimously selected as the Sunnyside mayor during the city council’s Jan. 10 meeting.
Meeting virtually via Zoom due to COVID concerns, the council selected Jim Restucci as deputy mayor for 2022-23.
Broersma, who is self-employed as a carpet cleaner, was first appointed to council in March 2013 and re-elected to the Council Position 2 seat in November. He previously served as deputy mayor under former Mayor Francisco Guerrero, who chose not to seek re-election in 2021. Guerrero’s Position 4 seat on the council was filled by Vicki Ripley, elected in November.
“Thank you everybody for the honor,” Broersma told his fellow council members Monday. “I will certainly do my best to live up to that.”
The Sunnyside City Council elects a mayor from among its members to a two-year term. Council members represent and reside in geographic districts, but they are elected by all Sunnyside voters in the general election.
All city council members are part-time employees who receive a $400 monthly stipend ($4,800 annually). The deputy mayor and mayor make slightly more; the deputy mayor receives a $500 monthly stipend ($6,000 annually) and the mayor receives $600 each month ($7,200 annually).
In other business, the council approved a federal airport rescue grant which will provide $22,000 for operations and maintenance at the Sunnyside Municipal Airport. This is the third FAA grant the airport has received, with the others providing $20,000 and $9,000, said Shane Fisher, the city’s public works superintendent.
