The deadline is 8 p.m. Tuesday to turn in ballots for the Yakima County special election. Several area school districts are asking voters to approve levies and bonds to fund education.
Grandview, Mt. Adams, Union Gap, Wapato, West Valley and Zillah school districts are seeking four-year replacement education programs and operations levies, according to ballot materials from the Yakima County Elections office.
Highland School District is seeking a six-year capital levy for safety, security, infrastructure and technology improvements.
The local tax levies need a simple majority to pass.
In addition to a replacement levy, Union Gap School District is asking voters to approve a bond to fund construction updates to athletic facilities. If approved, the district could issue up to about $9 million in bonds that mature over 15 years.
The bond needs 60% of the vote to pass.
Naches Park and Recreation District is seeking a two-year special levy that would help finance the general operation of the district.
The Yakima County Auditor’s Office had received 10,190 special election ballots, or about 23% of eligible ballots, as of Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.