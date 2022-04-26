St. Timothy's Episcopal Church in Yakima is accepting applications from nonprofit organizations serving the needy in the Yakima area.
The application deadline for grants from the Ruth Luhman Fund is Sunday. Grants will come from funds accruing from Luhman’s 1989 bequest to the church. Luhman wanted the money to benefit those in need outside the church, according to the St. Timothy's website.
Apply online at bit.ly/YHR-luhmangrants.
St. Timothy's Episcopal Church is at 4105 Richey Road. Call 509-966-7330 for more information about the grants or email office@sttimothyyakima.org.
