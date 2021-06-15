Days for Girls humanitarian workshops are beginning again, with the next one set for Saturday in Terrace Heights.
Volunteers will meet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 105 S. Hillcrest Drive, said local organizer Toni McBean.
Days for Girls started in Lynden to provide teenage girls in the developing world with reusable menstrual pads to help them stay in school. In many parts of the developing world, where access to tampons and pads is limited or nonexistent, girls are often forced to stay home when they get their period, losing a week of school each month.
Sewing group volunteers donate time to make fabric pads, which can be washed and reused for up to three years. They're asked to bring any or all of these items: sewing machines, sergers, rotary cutters, rotary mats, scissors, irons and ironing boards.
Donations are sought of wash cloths, locking gallon freezer bags, girls’ underwear (sizes 12, 14, 16) and bright colored/dark flannel and bright/colorful cotton fabric.
For more information, visit the Days for Girls Yakima Team Facebook page, www.facebook.com/DaysForGirlsYakimaTeam or www.daysforgirls.org.