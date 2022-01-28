Davis, Ike and 2 other Yakima schools to be remote next week; remaining schools back in person

Four Yakima School District schools will be in remote learning next week, including Eisenhower and Davis high schools.
Students at Eisenhower High School, A.C. Davis High School, Adams Elementary and Gilbert Elementary will be in remote learning next week, according to YSD’s remote learning website. The district's 21 other schools will be in person.
It's the third week of at least partial remote learning in the area’s largest school district, which faces COVID-related staffing shortages. From Jan. 18-24 all district students learned remotely. Eight schools were in remote learning this past week.
Five days’ worth of grab-and-go meals will be available for pickup Wednesday at the Davis, Eisenhower and Adams school campuses, according to the district website. Parents must order these meals online by Tuesday.
High school activities and athletics will continue during the remote learning period, with spectators welcome at home events, the district said.
Wapato School District will return to in-person learning Monday. The district was in remote learning for the past two weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.