As the day came to a close Friday afternoon at Davis High School, classrooms, hallways and other common areas began emptying. Maria Ureña, a college preparatory adviser, walked across the school’s courtyard toward the cafeteria.
Upon stepping inside, she was met by a crowd of dozens, made up of students, teachers, friends and family. They were all there to celebrate her and her work’s profound effect on hundreds of Yakima students.
Last week, Ureña celebrated 15 years of working for the College Success Foundation, a nonprofit focused on providing disadvantaged students with the resources and guidance necessary to get into college. Danny Herrera, a fellow counselor and one of Ureña’s past students, had spent the last few weeks working with CSF and Davis staff to organize a surprise party for her.
Like many of the students she’d worked with over the years, Herrera attributed much of his success in life and the direction it had taken him after high school to Ureña. It was during a time of uncertainty for Herrera that he first met Ureña.
“I needed support with applying to colleges and figuring out my financial aid,” Herrera said. “I was on track with good grades and taking IB (International Baccalaureate) classes, but I just needed some help. I had a free period one day and I was in the library and a librarian I knew pointed me to Maria’s office. After that, she just helped me with everything.”
During his last two years in high school, Herrera said, Ureña made sure he had everything he needed to get into his first choice school, the University of Washington.
She had walked him through how to fill out his financial aid applications, she had coached him through scholarship essays and she’d even helped him find clarity at a time when many of his friends were pushing him to attend Central Washington University instead.
Herrera’s experience working with Ureña would stick with him through college and the rest of his career. Having been inspired by Ureña to pursue a career in education, Herrera ended up getting his master’s degree in elementary education and teaching.
During his five years as an elementary teacher working for the Yakima School District, Herrera said, much of how he approached teaching was based on his interactions with Ureña.
“So I look at the majority of Davis High School students and many of them are from the community, they’re first-generation students and they come from all over,” Herrera said. “She understood us. She understands students, and I try to do that as well. I try to mimic her and learn from her. I always say if I was half the adviser she ever was, I’d have accomplished something major in my life.”
Herrera said Ureña’s philosophy of putting students first, treating them with respect and simply being honest with them is what makes her such an impactful figure in young people’s lives. Her empathy and ability to understand her student’s struggles made her a trusted figure, Herrera said.
To celebrate her legacy and her impact, Herrera reached out to dozens of Ureña’s students going as far back as 2008. In perhaps the strongest testament to her work, Herrera was able to find a student from each year of Ureña’s time at Davis to give a short speech about the impact she’d had on them.
Over the course of an hour, her students, all of whom had gone on to get college degrees as well as some who’d gone on to get postgraduate degrees and advanced positions in their fields, either stood to thank Ureña in person or sent a prerecorded video going the same.
Over and over, students between the classes of 2008 and 2022 praised Ureña for her support and her determination to get them into college.
Priscilla Ortega, a recent UW graduate and a member of the Davis class of 2018, said Ureña had opened up a realm of possibilities she’d never dreamed of.
“We give ourselves limits,” Ortega said. “We see our parents growing up and how they struggle with money and finding work. So we always limit what we want, what we ask for and even what we expect for our own futures. Maria literally gave me the gift of being able to dream.”
Rosario Ruiz, another former student of Ureña’s, had similar things to say.
“I think the biggest impact she had on me was changing my mindset,” Ruiz said. “Despite the barriers I faced and the outcomes I expected, and the fact I didn’t really see college as an opportunity, Maria just told me to keep my options open and see what happens. I didn’t have to live constantly expecting the worst.
“As an individual who struggled to see college as a reality, she helped me change how I thought and told me ‘This is what we’re going to do to get you in. We have to do this and this and this.’ She’d always follow up and see if I needed help. If it wasn’t for Maria pushing me, I feel like I wouldn’t be where I am today.”
Ruiz ended up attending UW on a full-ride scholarship. Her younger sister, who also worked with Ureña, is currently attending UW as well.
Ureña was brought to tears many times during the speeches.
“This was very heartwarming,” she said as everyone enjoyed cake. “Seeing so many people take time out of their schedules to see me and spend time with me, it is amazing. It meant the world to me to see so many familiar faces and just people I hadn’t seen in a while and seeing where their lives had taken them.”
As a first-generation college student, Ureña said her parents always motivated her to push for the best education possible. Despite this, they did not have the knowledge or resources to help her actually apply to college. At school, things were not much different. The support system she had helped build in Davis did not exist when she was a student.
“I didn’t have as many mentors or as much guidance or support,” she said. “Those that were in my corner were motivating me but didn’t know how to support me. I remember things like that, and I always make an effort to give back to others and make sure they have all the knowledge and tools they need to be successful and to pursue their goals.”
Toward the end of the gathering, Ureña was presented with an award by CSF for her work with Davis students and the success she’d helped them find.
“I feel like things always come full circle,” she said. “If you invest in the youth and people within our community, they will want to come back and give back to others just the same way something was given to them. For me, I just wanted my students to be happy and to have choices, and I want to make a difference in their lives.”
