Veraniz Cerda stood behind a table inside Davis High School that on any other day would have all the audio and visual equipment needed for a stage production. Where there used to be rows of knobs, inputs and switches, Cerda now saw an empty surface.
For four years, Cerda sat at that table, serving as a sound technician for many of the high school’s plays and musicals. Cerda would balance the lows, mids and highs for as many as 16 microphones at a time to ensure singers in productions like "Grease" could be heard in as high fidelity as possible.
It’s fitting then, that on that day, their final day as a student at Davis High, the equipment was put away for the summer, and in its place an empty tabletop indicated it was time for something new.
“I feel a little devastated, to be honest,” Cerda said while sitting in the Davis Kiva. “I was just talking to a friend about it. The majority of the people that we see on a daily basis, you’re never going to see them again. You’re going to move on and people will disappear into our memories.”
Cerda, who uses they pronouns, built their life around the arts. When they weren’t working long nights rehearsing for plays and musicals, they were practicing for concerts with the school’s wind ensemble. They grew close with their teachers and many of their peers.
Cerda liked being in an environment where they felt accepted and their work appreciated.
“Here in the arts department, you truly find the people who appreciate you for being you, and that’s what I think I liked the most,” Cerda said. “People didn’t care about who you were, what your identity was or how you looked. They just care about if you’re a good person or if you’re funny or you play your instrument well.”
In many ways, the art department at Davis became like a second home.
In 2021, on Christmas Day, Cerda's mom died of cancer.
In part as a distraction and in part to make their mother proud, Cerda jumped head first into the theater program and didn’t look back.
“I just want to do well, especially for my mom, and I want to do well for the people that have helped me get to where I am today,” Cerda said. “I wanted to feel like I could make someone proud who was no longer here.”
Cerda is a child of Mexican immigrants. Their father makes lenses for glasses. While their mom never had a singular profession, Cerda said she was always working to make a better life for her family.
“My mom would work just every job ever,” Cerda said. “Literally. She’s my inspiration for everything. She just wanted to make sure that we had everything and that we could live the life that she wasn’t able to as a young adult. I really admire her strength.”
When their mom died, Cerda said they felt like they’d been left alone and was “forced to find what I want to do with myself and what I want to put my time into.”
Though they’re thankful for the support from friends and family, Cerda said band teacher Brian Beck was a big help.
“Thankfully, someone who was really caring and looking out for me was my band teacher,” Cerda said. “He would always check up on me. We had a GoFundMe and he was like ‘Hey how can I help, I’ll spread this (GoFundMe) around.' He was just a cool guy.”
After a high school experience muddled by loss, a global pandemic and the growing pains that come with developing into a young adult, Cerda says they will miss Davis, their friends and their teachers. Still, in their heart, they feel it’s time to move on.
They do, however, wish they could have gotten a shot at helping produce a performance inside the auditorium currently being built at the high school.
“Yeah, I’m not looking back,” Cerda said. “I wish I could experience the new auditorium so bad and experience the art department for a bit longer, but I can’t and it’s OK.”
This summer, Cerda will decide whether they want to attend school at Central Washington University or start with general education classes at Yakima Valley College. Either way, they know they want to study stagecraft and go on to be a sound technician, working live events like musicals and concerts.
In the meantime, Cerda will work on getting a driver’s license and spending more time outside.
Growing up with their parents and two older sisters, Cerda was raised to love the outdoors. They’d spend their summers hiking, swimming and jumping off cliffs and into the water 20 feet below them.
They want to get back to that this summer and for the first time in a while, with the rush of school and plays and concerts over, just have fun.
“I have no regrets leaving here but I just feel like ‘hmm, what should I do next?’” Cerda said. “I’m glad I was just able to graduate. I’m glad that I had friends around me to care about me and support me and I’m glad I had a few teachers who cared to ask about me and check up on me. It’s the little things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.