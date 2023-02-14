It’s all water under the bridge for Yakima water and irrigation specialist David Brown. Sort of.
Brown retires as assistant director of public works this month after 39 years in the city’s water and irrigation division.
Brown has held several titles since he was hired as the water treatment plant supervisor in 1984, including water and irrigation engineer, division manager and assistant director of public works.
He’s also had a strong hand in broader discussions about the future of water resources locally as a member of the Yakima Basin Integrated Plan work group, a commissioner on the Yakima County Water Conservancy Board, a member of the American Water Works Association and a member of the Naches Cowiche Irrigation Association board of directors. He’s also the statewide chair of the Washington Water and Wastewater Agency Response Network.
He’s not quite ready to let all that go. He plans to continue participating in water matters as a consultant, though he isn’t sure what that will look like yet.
Public Works Director Scott Schafer said there are two projects that summarize Brown’s work with the city: the Nelson Dam removal and replacement project, and the aquifer storage and recovery project. Both projects span about 20 years.
The city has nearly finished the first phase of the Nelson Dam removal and replacement, which has a price tag of about $18 million. Schaefer said the project is intended to improve fish passage and recreation opportunities and minimize flooding, and Brown’s work with partnering agencies helped ensure the project had funding.
With the aquifer project, Schaefer said Brown’s “stubbornness” helped the city secure resources for times of drought, including the ability to treat water and inject it into the local aquifer. It’s a solution other communities are looking to as an example, Schaefer said.
“Because of Dave’s forward thinking and his ability to work with all these agencies, he’s put Yakima in a very good position for years to come,” Schaefer said at a Yakima City Council meeting Feb. 7.
Water and irrigation engineer Mike Shane will assume Brown’s role in the interim while the city advertises the open position. Shane said he worked alongside Brown for 19 years. He calculated the dollar value for projects overseen by Brown throughout his career with the city at about $200 million, Shane said.
“It starts getting unimaginable at some point,” he said.
Shane read a letter written by Brown at the Feb. 7 council meeting, in which Brown thanked city staff members and colleagues for their service.
“Thirty-nine years ago, my wife and I came to Yakima to run the water treatment plant for just a few years on our way back from Montana. Well, we found our home,” Brown said in the letter.
Some questions and answers with Brown:
When you started here in Yakima, what projects were the focus for the city?
Well, I was the water treatment plant supervisor, and it was in 18th-century technology. It was pretty old technology, and the first big project there was bringing it into the current realm of the way we do things for controls and networking.
What do you view as your biggest successes and key projects throughout your career?
There’s tons of projects, but the biggest one is the Nelson Dam. That’s based on the cost and all the partners. But the water plant, we rebuilt the control network out there a couple of times, and we revamped the plant to bring it into current standards. (We) put in fish screens, we did work in the river. And we replaced a lot of pipe in town. Lots and lots of projects over time, and they’re all important in their own way.
How did you go about managing long-term projects, like the Nelson Dam removal and aquifer storage and recovery?
Just keeping track of them and keeping them on everybody’s mind. We formed partnerships and talked to lots of groups about it in presentations. Like Scott said, (being) stubborn. He called it stubborn, but it’s keeping it in everybody’s mind and reminding them, “You know, we’re doing this.”
People do forget, that’s what happens on a lot of those things. We have a drought, so we’re gonna do all these things to fix the drought. Four years later, if we don’t have a drought anymore, everybody just forgets about them until we get another drought and, and then the question is, “Well, why didn’t you do that?”
Do you drink the city’s tap water?
Yep. I’m known in the city as, if you have a bottle of water in your pocket, you keep it in your pocket. Don’t drink it in front of me. There is a time to use some of those things, but on my desk, I’m going to have a reusable bottle.
What does the future for water in Yakima look like, both with long-term storage and the water treatment plan?
I think it’s set to move on. I mean, we can’t be idle and not do things, but it’s set up for storage and recovery. We’ll build into a redundant water supply, so if we’re getting into those big droughts that we know are coming from climate change, then we can survive and have water.
With the water plant rebuild, it’s set up to treat water over the next number of years to water quality standards. Something will probably come out that we’ll have to make some change out there, but it’s better set to do that.
We rebuilt Nelson Dam, so we have good irrigation water for citizens of Yakima. Being a member of the integrated plan and building the whole supply up — if we help the irrigation district get their full supply of water, that not only provides jobs but then makes sure they have their water and we have our water.
Are there any specific challenges you foresee in the coming years?
It’s probably keeping up with inflation and with rates and having inadequate monies to do the infrastructure replacements we need to do. Most of that’s in the distribution system related to replacing aging pipe networks.
When Yakima was built, we used what was called cast iron pipe, and since then, we’ve moved to what’s called ductile iron pipe. Ductile iron is a little more forgiving; cast iron is a little more brittle. So if anything moves at all, the cast iron is going to break. Plus it’s getting, you know, some of it’s getting into the 100-year range, so we need to replace that. That’s in our five-year capital plan to be doing that, but we’ve got to get the rates involved to be able to do that.
What will you miss most about your job?
The interaction with people.
What are you most looking forward to in retirement?
Doing more woodworking. I make pens, furniture, all kinds of stuff in my home shop.
And then working on the other side of the coin with consultants about water. I don’t know (what it will look like) yet, but it’ll be something to do with helping out with water situations in other communities.
What’s your favorite part of living and working in the Yakima Valley?
It’s just a good location to be in. We’re two hours from Seattle, a couple hours from Portland, the mountains are an hour away. In an hour, I can be loaded up with the trailer and sitting at the campsite with a beer in my hand. It’s a pretty good location to be in — not too far from things — but it doesn’t have the big Seattle impact, the people, the traffic.
Biography Name: David Brown Age: 68 Occupation: Assistant director of public works Residence: Yakima
