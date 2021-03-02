Damages are estimated at $400,000 from a commercial structure fire at 3910 N. Summitview Ave. Monday night.
Yakima Fire Department crews were called to the scene at about 9 p.m. to find smoke coming from the roof of a two-story commercial building, according to a news release.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, and smoke and fire damage were limited to the second floor business and attic space.
“This fire could have been much worse if it wasn’t for early detection from the fire alarm system and the quick actions of responding crews,” YFD Capt. Michael Wagner said in the release.
No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.
The West Valley Fire Department also responded and assisted with controlling the fire.