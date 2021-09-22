SUNNYSIDE — Regardless of whether you measure distance in miles or by the metric system, the Harvest 100 Century Ride offers cyclists a chance to enjoy some spectacular fall scenery and local craft beer.
After going virtual in 2020, the third edition of the event is back on the roads of Yakima Valley this Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. It features two bicycle routes (with distances of 100 miles or 100 kilometers) that begin and end at Varietal Beer Co., 416 E. Edison Ave., Sunnyside. Both routes take participants through hop yards, orchards and vineyards that showcase the fall harvest season.
Registration and packet pickup starts at 7 a.m. Saturday, and the ride starts at 8:30. Both fully marked courses have aid stations and “a few beers” are included in the registration fee. Food is available for purchase at the end.
The 100-kilometer route (62.31 miles) travels along the base of the Rattlesnake Hills. The route gains 3,162 feet (about 964 meters) of elevation primarily consisting of rolling hills. There will be at least one aid station along the way with refreshments and snacks.
The 100-mile route gains 4,481 feet of elevation primarily from the two ridge crossing points. There will be at least two aid stations along the way with refreshments and snacks.
The cost is $40 for the 100-kilometer route and $50 for the 100-mile route, with profits supporting local youth programs such as the Major Taylor Project, which received profits from last year’s virtual ride. Co-sponsors are Bearded Monkey Cycling and Varietal Beer Company.
For more information, visit the Harvest 100 Century Ride page on Facebook. To register, visit this website.
