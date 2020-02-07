Test results for a student at Central Washington University in Ellensburg came back negative for novel coronavirus, according to the Kittitas County Public Health Department.
The student is stable and no longer under isolation.
“We are thrilled that the CWU student is feeling well, that the test results returned negative, and our community partners worked so closely with us,” Kittitas County Public Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson said in a news release. “A negative test result is a reminder that public health will continue to respect the balance of preventing the spread of disease with limiting a person’s freedom of movement.”
The student, who was seen at the CWU Student Medical & Counseling Clinic, had traveled internationally to attend an event.