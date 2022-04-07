ELLENSBURG — More than 200 military personnel are expected to attempt a Norwegian Foot March, starting after sunset Friday at the Kittitas County fairgrounds. Those who complete it will receive a badge from the Norwegian Armed Forces.
To earn the Norwegian Foot March (Marsjmerket) skill badge, participants must complete — in uniform with boots — an 18.6-mile march within 4 hours and 30 minutes while carrying a 25-pound ruck sack. The completion time varies slightly for age and gender.
Central Washington University Army ROTC is hosting this second annual event. Capt. Jaymar Imperial, assistant professor of military science at Central, said as of Monday, about 240 people were signed up. A total of 100 people participated in the June 2021 event and 72 met the standards, he said.
Participating Army ROTC cadets and instructors, soldiers and airmen will be meeting at the Palouse to Cascade Trailhead at the fairgrounds for the 9.3-mile march out and back. They and others providing support at the event include National Guard, Reserve and active duty service members, Imperial said.
It’s not open to public participation but may be the next time CWU’s Army ROTC hosts it, Imperial said. He offered a heads-up warning: it’s “very, very hard.” He knows, having participated in the 2021 march.
“The turnaround — that’s when it really gets to people. ... Around 16 miles, people start getting dehydrated,” he said. “It’s a pretty hard event if you don’t train yourself for it.”
Depending on age and gender, participants must walk at a 14- to 15-minute-mile pace. Uniforms, boots and 25-pound rucksacks make that much more challenging, along navigating the terrain and ground cover in the dark.
“Twenty-five pounds ... is dry weight,” without water or nutrition, Imperial said. “They’ll weigh their backpack and once they finish, they have to have that 25 pounds in their backpack or they don’t meet the standard.”
Dehydration is the biggest hazard, he said. There will be water and Gatorade available, and though participants are drinking water, they’re “just flushing it out because they’re sweating so much,” Imperial added.
“The school is helping us out with giving us some water jugs. I have a friend ... who gave us some apples to give participants so they don’t get dehydrated and cramp up.”
This skills test began in 1915 to show civilians and new military recruits what it’s like to be in the field, according to an article from the U.S. Army Medical Department. It has evolved to become a Foreign Service badge earned by completing the foot march to standard. The badge is awarded by the Norwegian Armed Forces via their embassy or consulate office in the U.S.
It’s great to earn the badge, but it’s “more for ourselves, making sure we validate that we can actually do it,” Imperial said.
