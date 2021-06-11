Central Washington University officials condemned the theft and burning of a campus flag representing the LGBTQ community earlier this week.
On Wednesday, an LGBTQ rainbow Pride flag was stolen from the Student Union and Recreation Center and burned on the campus while an individual filmed the incident on social media, the university said in a statement Thursday.
“This is an appalling act of hate against the LGBTQ+ community,” CWU President Jim Wohlpart, Provost and Vice President for Academic and Student Life Michelle DenBeste and Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Delores Cleary said in the statement.
“We are greatly disturbed that our CWU LGBTQ+ community had to endure this violation of their identity; this act diminished all of us.”
June is Pride month for the LGBTQ+ community, it noted. The university is providing services through its counseling center and Diversity and Equity Center, it said, and will have a “healing circle” in response to the event.
In a Facebook post on Thursday, campus police said they were able to “apprehend the suspect,” but provided no other details. CWU Police could not be reached for comment.