Central Washington University has awarded five scholarships in the amount of $2,000 each to CWU students who have become fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.
The scholarships are funded by the governor's office and are part of the state’s “Shot of a Lifetime” program, which seeks to incentivize vaccinations among Washington college students.
“With the COVID-19 Delta variant spreading, it’s especially important that everyone in our community is vaccinated,” CWU President Jim Wohlpart said in a news release.
The five award recipients were randomly selected.
Eligible students were required to be fully vaccinated Washington residents who attended school during the spring 2021 semester.
The scholarship winners are:
• Niki Abaglo, law & justice major
• Jenny Hart, business administration, human resources management major
• Angela W. Park, undeclared
• Unouna Pauu, psychology major
• Catherine Wotherspoon, undeclared