The Central Washington Board of Trustees announced the appointment of the university's 15th president, Dr. Jim Wohlpart, Thursday.
Wohlpart is provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at the University of Northern Iowa and previously served as dean of Florida Gulf Coast University. He holds a Ph.D in English from the University of Tennessee, an MA in English from Colorado State University and BA in English and philosophy from the University of Tennessee.
"The (board was) instrumental in identifying the next leader for the university and their investment of time and energy as truly made a difference in the future for Central Washington University," said Ron Erickson, chair of the board of trustees.
The board unanimously approved a contract with Wohlpart that starts June 21, 2021. It mirrors that of current CWU President James Gaudino, who earlier announced plans to retire at the end of the school year. Wohlpart's annual salary will be $400,000.
This story is developing and will be updated with more information.