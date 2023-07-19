Polished and shiny automobiles from the 1940s through today parked alongside Yakima Avenue or slowly cruised down the street as the sun set on Yakima’s first 100-degree day of the year Saturday night.

As the temperature finally began to cool slightly, classic car enthusiasts came out to watch the vehicles rumble past, enjoy food and music with their children or recall their own glory days of “Cruisin’ the Ave.”

PHOTOS: Downtown Yakima cruising night People drive up and down Yakima Avenue in classic and customized vehicles Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Yakima, Wash.

John Jewett of Yakima was seated with a companion in foldout chairs on the north side of Yakima Avenue, between First and Second avenues.

“We were driving in the late 1960s and early 1970s. We see a lot of cars that remind us of our teenage years,” Jewett said. “We grew up in Yakima — we were cruising ‘the Ave' almost every weekend.”

Others watching Saturday night’s parade could relate to Jewett’s perspective and memories.

Several men and women from the Baby Boomer generation recalled cruising during their youth in the 1960s and 1970s, with bumper-to-bumper American steel and chrome on Yakima Avenue as the sun set on hot summer nights more than 50 years ago.

Today, many car enthusiasts throughout the Yakima Valley enjoy Cruisin’ the Ave from 6-10 p.m. on the second and third Saturdays of the month, from June through September, between Seventh Avenue and Naches Avenue.

There have been complaints and controversies over the years, causing city officials and police to crack down on the event, but by and large the muscle cars, low-rider pickup trucks and lifted coupes continue to roll down Yakima Avenue each summer.

Earlier this year, the Yakima City Council considered shortening the cruising night time by one hour and trimming a few blocks off the eastern end of the route. Complaints and negative response to those proposed changes caused the council to shelve them.

“I don’t see any problems. Tonight’s been really good,” said Scott Pool, a longtime member of the Vintiques of Yakima car club, as he watched Saturday night’s event with his wife, Susan. “I don’t think anything really needs to change.”

Saturday night scene

On July 15, the sun set officially at 8:52 p.m., but between 8 and 8:30 the shadows created ample shade, the thermometer finally dropped below 90 degrees and several hundred car enthusiasts began to line the curbs and sidewalks along Yakima Avenue.

Unlike a parade or commemorative march, Yakima Avenue does not close for Crusin’ the Ave, meaning that among the vintage and tricked-out vehicles cruising for the event are regular cars, pickup trucks and SUVs traveling through downtown. The latter group included a couple of pizza delivery vehicles.

The Pools had their Vintiques tent set up on the south side of Yakima Avenue, in front of Coffee Cravings. The coffee shop at 118 W. Yakima Ave. was doing brisk business selling its cold drinks, and in the adjacent parking lot a few vendors were set up selling crafts, beverages and food items.

Nearby, selling shave ice from the “Mal Funktion Junktion” wagon was Sylena Wagner of Yakima. Her dad, Scott Wagner, fixed up and repainted a 1901 stagecoach that has also served as a popcorn cart over the years, Sylena said.

“This is our second time at cruise night,” she added. “We’re only doing shave ice tonight, but we’re trying to get back into coffee and iced coffee.”

Other popular spots were the recently opened Sweet Sisters Ice Cream shop at the base of the Larsen Building, and several bars and restaurants along Yakima Avenue with outdoor seating.

While there is occasional noise from loud engines or blaring car stereos, Pool believes Yakima Avenue businesses benefit from Crusin’ the Ave. more than they are hurt by it.

“All these places are getting much more business than if they didn’t have cruise night,” he said. “To have one hotel owner complain about the noise, that shouldn’t change this.”

Susan Pool did notice there were few, if any, semitrucks participating in the 2023 cruises. Keeping those potentially noisy vehicles off Yakima Avenue was among the changes discussed by the Yakima City Council.

“The YPD is really doing a great job this year,” she added. “I haven’t seen the semitrucks as much as last year.”

Where to watch

Midway through Saturday night’s event, the area from Seventh Avenue to First Street seemed to be the most popular place to watch cars.

At each end of the route, vehicles can easily turn around on the 100 block of North Naches Avenue or by taking Summitview Avenue where it starts at Seventh and Yakima avenues, then using Eighth Avenue as a turnaround.

As the sun began to set, low-rider pickups with U.S. and Mexican flags flying paraded down the Ave. Latin music and rap blared from both cruising vehicles and those parked along Yakima Avenue. The classic rock and heavy metal preferred by previous generations of cruisers was scarce.

Old VW bugs rumbled down the street with shiny, low dual exhaust pipes sticking out below the rear bumpers. A large dune buggy paraded by, along with a tricked-out pickup truck flying the yellow, coiled snake “Don’t Tread on Me” flag.

The Key Bank parking lot at 102 E. Yakima Ave. was a popular spot for families, with the lowered tailgates on several pickup trucks and SUVs filled with parents and children watching the cruise.

Across Yakima Avenue, a bright pink, curvy coupe from the late 1970s that was jacked up with a lift kit was briefly parked in front of the McDonald’s before its owner got in, roared the engine and joined the cruise.

Another popular viewing spot was the Banner Bank parking lot on the southeast corner of Front Street and Yakima Avenue. A half-dozen cars were parked there, including an all-black Dodge Charger and low-rider Chevy pickup truck, and a couple dozen spectators were gathered.

On the south end of the lot sat a 1955 Chevy Bel Air owned by Israel Vargas of Union Gap, who was attending the cruise with his wife, Imelda. The black car body was spotless with shiny chrome, but the hood was popped open to cool the engine.

“It got hot — doesn’t usually happen,” Israel said.

While not an active car club member, Vargas said he has belonged to them in the past and enjoys working on cars and driving them on Cruisin’ the Ave and similar events in Selah and Union Gap.

“It’s a fun time; we’re regulars who have been coming here for years,” he added. “I still hit all the swap meets and car shows in the area.”