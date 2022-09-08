A red flag fire warning is in effect until 11 p.m. Saturday because of wind and low relative humidity in the region.
The state Department of Natural Resources is on alert, saying east winds over the weekend paired with already-critical fire weather conditions could result in severe wildfire activity across the state.
“This weekend’s weather conditions hearken to the east wind event that contributed to the unpredictable fire behavior and rapid spread of the 2020 Labor Day weekend firestorm,” Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz said in a statement. “Windy conditions amplify wildfire starts and make fighting those ignitions challenging.”
By Friday, the forecast calls for very dry conditions and breezy winds 15-20 mph from the Okanogan Valley southward into the Columbia Basin, and westward through the Columbia River Gorge and into the Puget Lowlands, the DNR release said.
Fire weather watches and red flag warnings have been forecast for much of western Oregon and Washington starting Friday. Fires currently burning could expand rapidly because of the forecast.
Pacific Power notified about 12,000 customers in six counties south and west of Portland, Oregon — Linn, Douglas, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion and Polk — of a potential public safety power shutoff from early Friday through Saturday. The utility's advanced weather modeling indicates a potential for dangerous fire weather conditions, Pacific Power's meteorology manager Steve Vanderburg said.
Portland General Electric officials will also likely shut off power in 10 areas because of the risk of fire, impacting about 30,000 customers, according to a news release. The utility will closely monitor conditions and the forecast and will give four hours of notice before turning off power, it said.
Smoke in the Yakima Valley
Air quality was listed as moderate in Yakima County on Thursday afternoon because of wildfire smoke from the North Cascades.
Skies were noticeably hazy in the Yakima area. Under a moderate rating, people who are sensitive to particle pollution should reduce exposure.
Conditions were much worse in Chelan, Cashmere and Leavenworth as of 2:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the state’s air monitoring network. Wildfire smoke from Oregon and Idaho was affecting air quality elsewhere in Eastern Washington.
For more information on air quality, go to https://wasmoke.blogspot.com/.
The Yakima County Fire Marshal has declared a burn ban in unincorporated areas of Yakima County through Sept. 30 because of high fire danger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.