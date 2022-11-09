A Zillah man accused of raping a woman he lured into his home will spend at least 5 1/2 years in prison.
Josue Raul Gonzalez, 25, was sentenced to an indeterminate sentence in Yakima County Superior Court in October after earlier pleading guilty to second-degree rape in the May 2021 incident. He will be required to serve at least 66 months in prison before becoming eligible for release and be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.
In return for the plea, prosecutors dropped charges of first-degree rape, first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault by strangulation and felony harassment.
The sentence is less than the standard range of 7 ½ to 8 ½ years, with the court going with a lower sentence based on Gonzalez’s mental-health issues, court documents said.
An evaluation by staff at Eastern State Hospital found that Gonzalez was competent to stand trial, but he had an “unspecified mood disorder” and a marijuana addiction, according to court documents.
Another evaluation performed by an outside counselor at Gonzalez’s attorney’s request, found Gonzalez had schizophrenia, which the counselor said contributed to Gonzalez’s crime.
Gonzalez admitted in his plea statement that he raped the woman he knew on May 10, 2021.
Prosecutors said Gonzalez asked the woman to come over to his house and look at items he was getting rid of before he moved. She initially refused, but decided to go over when Gonzalez said she might be interested in some of the items, according to court documents.
When she came in, Gonzalez pushed her down, dragged her into a bedroom and raped her. He also threatened to kill her and her family members if she went to authorities, court documents said.
