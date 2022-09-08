A 24-year-old Zillah man accused of luring a woman to his home and raping her has pleaded guilty.
Originally charged with first-degree rape, Josue Raul Gonzalez pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree rape in Yakima County Superior Court. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors will drop charges of first-degree kidnapping, second-degree assault by strangulation and harassing a criminal justice participant.
While Gonzalez’s plea will require registering as a sex offender for the rest of his life, prosecutors and Gonzalez’s attorney are split on how long he must actually be imprisoned.
Prosecutors are seeking a seven-year prison sentence, while defense attorney Ulvar Klein told Judge David Elofson that he will argue for a four-year sentence because of Gonzalez’s mental illness.
“My client is not fully functional. He has disabilities,” Klein said. “We had an evaluation that found him competent to assist in his own defense. We had an evaluation later in the summer that found he had the capacity to commit these offenses even though he had a mental disease or defect at the time.”
An evaluation by staff at Eastern State Hospital found that Gonzalez had an “unspecified mood disorder” and a marijuana addiction, with his symptoms managed through medication.
Gonzalez is accused of raping a woman he knew in his house on May 10, 2021.
Gonzalez approached the woman and asked if she wanted to come to his house to look at items he was getting rid of because he was moving, according to court documents. The woman told Gonzalez no at first, but later came over when he said some of the items might be of interest to her, the documents said.
She said Gonzalez pushed her down and dragged her into a bedroom of the house where he raped her and refused to let her leave unless she agreed not to call law enforcement, a court document said.
