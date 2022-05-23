Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the Sunday shooting death of a 32-year-old Zillah man.
Deputies believe the shooting began on North Meyers and Fraley Cutoff roads north of Toppenish, according to a news release.
Deputies first responded to a shots-fired call to that area and shortly afterward were notified by Toppenish police about a car that crashed into a wall in the 100 block of North K Street in Toppenish, the release said.
The driver suffered a gunshot wound and was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, where he later died, the release said.
The release didn’t provide a time the incident occurred.
Deputies are asking anyone with information about the case to email Detective Michael Williams at michael.williams@co.yakima.wa.us. Tips also can be made online at www.crimestoppersyakco.org or by calling the sheriff’s office at 509-574-2500. The case number is 22C07978.
This marks Yakima County’s 12th homicide this year.
Editor's note: The source for this information has been corrected.
