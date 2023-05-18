A Yakima woman was sentenced to 15 months in federal prison Tuesday for fraudulently obtaining COVID-19 relief funds.
Karla Leticia Padilla, 49, was also ordered to pay more than $300,000 in restitution for funds she fraudulently requested under the government’s pandemic relief act.
Padilla pleaded guilty in July 2022 to a single count of wire fraud in U.S. District Court. In return, prosecutors dropped two additional counts of wire fraud and three counts of filing false claims.
Prosecutors had argued for a 21-month prison sentence, based on the seriousness of the crime and to serve as a deterrent to others.
Padilla, who is also identified in court papers as Karla Padilla-Reyna, applied more than $250,000 in federal funding under the Payroll Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, which were part of the federal coronavirus relief package, according to court records.
Court documents show that Padilla applied for the funding for her collectible car business, Queen B Collectibles. The business was not active, nor did it have any employees, court documents said, and was not eligible for the relief programs.
She eventually received more than $59,000 in relief funds, with her applications for almost $200,000 denied, court records stated. She also applied for and received funding totaling $302,145 for other businesses she owned that were ineligible for COVID relief.
Padilla was arrested following an investigation by the COVID-19 Fraud Strike Force, which consists of representatives of the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Small Business Administration Office of Inspector General, the FBI, U.S. Treasury Department, U.S. Secret Service, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and other agencies.
Padilla’s attorney, Robin Emmans, argued in court papers for a sentence of only probation, noting she is unlikely to commit the same crime again as the pandemic has passed, and that publicity from her charges will serve as a deterrent to others.
Padilla has also posted $300,000 with her attorneys to pay restitution, according to court documents. She has also agreed to sell real estate she purchased with the fraudulently obtained money and turn it over to the federal government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.