A Yakima woman who said she choked a man to death in self-defense Sunday has been charged with murder.
Yakima County prosecutors filed a second-degree murder charge against Luisa M. Ramos-Parmenter, 24, this week. She is scheduled to be arraigned on May 8.
Ramos-Parmenter is accused of killing Hector Felix, 26 , at Felix’s North Ninth Street apartment early Tuesday.
Yakima police were called to Felix’s apartment around 1:25 p.m., where three women said they had been assaulted by Felix, but one of them “got him,” according to a probable cause affidavit filed by police.
Officers responding to the apartment found Felix unconscious surrounded by signs of a fight. He was declared dead at the scene after officers and paramedics performed CPR for a half-hour.
Ramos-Parmenter and two other women said they met Felix at a bar, and he invited them over to his apartment afterward, the affidavit said.
At the apartment, after a couple drinks and listening to music, Ramos-Parmenter and Felix got into a “rap battle” during which she said Felix began rapping about his Sureño gang membership and asked the women if they were gang members.
Ramos-Parmenter told detectives that she and the other woman felt uncomfortable when Felix began throwing up gang signs and tried to leave. As they were heading out, she said Felix tried to stop them, saying he was armed with a gun, and pushed one of the women to the floor, the affidavit said.
Detectives said Ramos-Parmenter went back and forth between saying Felix was choking the woman or had his hands on her chest to hold her down, the affidavit said.
She said she grabbed Felix by his hoodie and “choked him out” with the sweatshirt until he passed out, the affidavit said. Ramos-Parmenter said Felix had a pulse when they left the apartment.
One of the women said that Felix tried to stop them, but not physically, the affidavit said. She then said Felix grabbed her by the throat and pushed her to the ground when she tried to break up the argument between Felix and Ramos-Parmenter, the affidavit said, along with the other woman before Ramos-Parmenter strangled him.
That woman also said Felix was not armed, the affidavit said.
Defense attorney Beth Wehrkamp said that Ramos-Parmenter would be invoking a defense that she was defending herself and others.
Ramos-Parmenter has a prior conviction for residential burglary. She is being held in lieu of $1 million bail.
Felix, at the time of his death, was out on pretrial release awaiting trial on a charge of felony violation of a no-contact order. He is a documented Sureño gang member, according to court documents.
