A 28-year-old Yakima woman is charged with drive-by shooting in connection with what prosecutors described as a “Wild West shootout” between rival gangs earlier this month.
Kristine Mercedes Paz was charged in Yakima County Superior Court Wednesday, according to court documents. Paz is the second person arrested in connection with the March 3 incident at the 7-Eleven at 1601 Fruitvale Blvd.
Police received multiple calls for shots fired at the convenience store around 11:45 p.m. March 3. While reviewing surveillance video of the incident, police saw Paz arrive at the store with another woman and then, when the shooting began, she ran into the store, pulled something out of her waistband and went outside and pointed it at a man who then ran off, a probable cause affidavit said.
She then went back into the store with what appeared to be a handgun. She was arrested Friday without incident, but was carrying a 9-mm pistol, YPD Capt. Jay Seely said.
She is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail in the Yakima County jail.
Police earlier arrested Nicholas Antonio Galvan, 24, for his role in the shooting. Galvan, who was seen on video pointing his gun toward the fight, was charged with second-degree unlawful firearms possession.
