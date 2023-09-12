A 55-year-old man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash Monday night, Union Gap police said.
Police arrested a 29-year-old Yakima woman on suspicion of hit-and-run causing injury and driving without a license, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Justin J. Weeks of Yakima was in the roadway in the 10 block of East Valley Mall Boulevard picking up loose coins when he was hit by a 2013 Subaru Legacy around 7:45 p.m., the affidavit said. Weeks was thrown over the top of the car and landed in the roadway, the affidavit said, and the car drove off.
Weeks was first taken to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries and was transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where he was listed in critical condition in the intensive-care unit.
A witness followed the Subaru as it went west on Interstate 82, the affidavit said, giving 911 dispatchers updates on the vehicle’s location. Police were able to stop the vehicle in Selah and arrested the driver.
She is expected to appear in Yakima County Superior Court Tuesday afternoon.
Any other witnesses are asked to call Union Gap police at 509-248-0430.
