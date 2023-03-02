After receiving thousands of dollars in payments last month, the Yakima County District Court and several municipal courts are extending their amnesty program for delinquent fines to March 31.
The district court and the Yakima, Selah and Zillah municipal courts are offering the amnesty program for defendants whose unpaid fines have been turned over to a collection agency.
Under the program, the courts and collection agencies will waive all interest and, in some cases, a portion of collection fees for those in collections if the principal balance is paid.
The program does not apply to cases in which a bankruptcy or a garnishment order is in place.
Yakima's Municipal Court received more than $47,000 in paid fines during February as a result of the amnesty program, the city reported Thursday.
People whose cases are in district court, which includes the Union Gap, Moxee, Grandview, and Mabton municipal courts, can call 509-574-1840 for more information.
Yakima Municipal Court can be reached at 509-575-3050, Selah Municipal Court at 509-698-7329 and Zillah Municipal Court at 509-829-3543.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.