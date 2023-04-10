A 17-year-old accused of shooting at someone who mistook him for a relative Wednesday is arguing self-defense.
At a preliminary appearance hearing in Yakima County Superior Court on Friday, defense attorney Beth Wehrkamp said the 17-year-old man is the victim of gang intimidation and was defending himself.
The facts in this (affidavit) are not true. The person in the car did not say, “Hey, cuz.” It was more like, ‘You bang?’ and my client felt threatened,” Wehrkamp said, asking that he be released on pretrial supervision.
“Bang” is a slang term for being a gang member or participating in gang activity.
Judge Richard Bartheld set bail at $100,000, citing the fact that the suspect had fired a gun.
The suspect was initially booked into the Yakima County Juvenile Justice Center following the incident, but he will automatically be tried as an adult due to his age and the fact that he is suspected of committing first-degree assault.
He will remain in juvenile detention due to his age. The Yakima Herald-Republic typically does not publish the names of criminal suspects until they are formally charged.
Police were called to the area of South Fair Avenue for a shooting at a car shortly before 2 p.m. The driver saw the suspect and another teen standing at the corner, thought they were cousins and turned the car around and greeted them, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The affidavit said the 17-year-old pulled a pistol from a fanny pack and fired on the car, which sped off. The driver was not injured, but there were several bullet holes in the driver’s door, the affidavit said.
When police arrested the 17-year-old, he had a .45-caliber Rock Island Armory 1911 pistol on him, and officers found several .45-caliber shell casing at the scene.
Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney David Soukup said the suspect has a prior conviction of fourth-degree assault in juvenile court. He said the $100,000 bail was justified for public safety, prompting the suspect, who appeared from the juvenile center by Zoom, to shake his head in disagreement.
Bartheld went with the prosecutor’s recommendation, citing the fact that a firearm was involved.
“What took place at that point in time I’m not sure, but the bottom line is that we have a 17-year-old teenager armed with a .45-caliber handgun who discharged that handgun several times into the driver’s side door and walked away from the scene,” Bartheld said.
