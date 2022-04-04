A 40-year-old Yakima man accused of voyeurism at a local store and threatening to kill officers with knives was arrested Friday night following several hours of negotiations by the SWAT team, according to Yakima police.
Police were first alerted by staff and customers that a man was taking photos or recording women inside dressing rooms at a store on Lincoln Avenue last week. When police confronted the suspect at the store around 1 p.m. Friday, he left in a car and failed to stop for officers, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Police tracked the man to an apartment in the 400 block of West D Street, the affidavit said. When he was asked to come out, he threatened officers with knives, and officers could see him holding several kitchen knives, the affidavit said. The Yakima SWAT team was called and the crisis response unit attempted to negotiate for several hours, police said. Police sought and received a search warrant to enter the home.
Around 7 p.m., officers deployed several “diversionary devices” before breaching the front door and using a chemical agent in the house, the affidavit said. The suspect charged out the door at the officers, and he was bitten by K-9 Zorro, a police dog, the affidavit said. Police discharged less-lethal 40 mm rounds, the affidavit said.
The suspect was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital for treatment and was arrested on suspicion of voyeurism, eluding, felony harassment and first-degree assault.
Yakima County Superior Court Judge Richard Bartheld ordered him held in lieu of $100,000 bail during a preliminary appearance hearing Monday.
During the hearing, the suspect said law enforcement officers used force to bring him in and he had injuries throughout his body.
