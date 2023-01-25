Jarid Lawrence Haddock, the suspect in Tuesday morning's triple homicide at a Yakima convenience store, sank deep into drug use and was "acting crazy" the past few months, his mother told police.
Security footage from the store shows Haddock went to the Circle K, 1711 E. Nob Hill Blvd., around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday and shot two people, Nikki Godfrey, 40, and Roy Knoeb Jr., 65, inside the store before going outside and shooting Jeffrey Howlett, 54, as he sat in his Chevrolet Tahoe at the gas pumps, according to a probable cause affidavit supporting his arrest on charges of first-degree murder in the incident.
Haddock's mother told police that she believed her son was involved in the shooting and that his car with gunshot damage was at her West Birchfield Road home, the affidavit said. She also identified her son as the gunman after viewing the store video footage, the affidavit said, prompting a Yakima SWAT response that lasted several hours.
Haddock, 21, was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound near Target and was pronounced dead around 3:15 p.m., police said.
Haddock's mother also told police that her son had been a methamphetamine user for three years and that his drug use had gotten worse in the past month, the affidavit said. She said her son, who had been acting "crazy," had a handgun as well as access to two long guns, including an AK-47-style rifle.
Early-morning shooting
The chain of events appeared to start when the suspect locked himself out of his car.
Video footage from the Circle K and nearby businesses showed a sedan pull into the Arco station at the northeast corner of Nob Hill Boulevard and 18th Street around 2:55 a.m. and a person get out, the affidavit said. That person went back to the car but was not able to get in from either side.
After appearing to talk to another driver who pulled in, the person from the car again tried the doors and then went to the Circle K around 3 a.m. where video showed he walked around, appearing excited with his phone in his hand for less than a minute before leaving, the affidavit said.
He went back to the Arco and hung around the parking lot before going back to the Circle K around 3:30 a.m., the affidavit said, but this time he came in with a handgun. In the video, he began firing at Godfrey and Knoeb as he walked toward them and continued to fire as they fell to the floor, the affidavit said. He replaced the magazine in his gun, the affidavit said, shot Godfrey several more times, and then left toward the gas pumps.
At the pumps, video footage showed that he went to the Tahoe and fired several shots into the driver’s side window before heading east, the affidavit said.
He was then seen again in the Arco parking lot where he shot out the window of the car before getting in and leaving.
Prior incidents
Court records show that Haddock's prior criminal history included charges of motor vehicle theft and possessing a stolen motor vehicle that was resolved in a felony diversion agreement. The agreement allowed Haddock to have the charges dropped if he complied with certain conditions.
The diversion stemmed from a March 18, 2020, incident in which a Yakima police officer saw Haddock drive past him 15 minutes after Haddock had told the officer during a trespassing stop that he was homeless and could only get around on foot, according to court documents.
When the officer followed the car, Haddock began driving erratically in what seemed to the officer an attempt to lose him, before stopping in the 1000 block of North First Street, the documents said.
It was there that the officer learned the car had been stolen, and Haddock ran away before he was placed under arrest, according to the documents.
Under the March 8, 2021, diversion agreement, Haddock agreed to get evaluated for drug and alcohol abuse and submit to any recommended treatment, as well as not break any laws, according to court documents.
Prosecutors noted he admitted to using methamphetamine, heroin and benzodiazepine in April 2021, and tested positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine in a July drug test, but was allowed to complete the diversion early with the charge dismissed in December 2021.
Day ends in more tragedy
About 2:15 p.m., police received a call from a woman who reported that a man was pacing in the Target parking lot in northeast Yakima.
She said the man, later identified as Haddock, asked to use her phone; he then and called his mom and told her he had killed people that morning, Murray said at a news conference.
The woman said she was able to get her phone back and immediately called 911. A dispatcher advised her to go into a nearby business for safety.
Police responded to the area within minutes and found Haddock suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, Murray said.
Medics arrived and administered aid. Haddock was pronounced dead about an hour later.
Herald-Republic reporter Phil Ferolito contributed to this report.
